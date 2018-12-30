Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Richard Munz, Madison..........$500.00
Charlie Heath, Rio, in memory of son, Dan..........$500.00
Lucy J. Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Jay & Pat Smith..........$300.00
Dave & Kris Lenz, Middleton..........$300.00
Ron & Marilyn Vandeberg, McFarland..........$250.00
In memory of Bill Davis, Sun Prairie..........$250.00
Scott & Julie LaFleur, Marshall..........$200.00
Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich, Lake Mills..........$200.00
Bill & Diane Hahn, Lodi..........$200.00
In memory of Ray & Lucille Wells/Myron & Donna Wilcox, Madison..........$200.00
The Creswell Family, Madison..........$200.00
In Memory of Emmett Finley from Karen, Jeff, Megan and Nick Lyon, Middleton..........$200.00
Norma & Doug Madsen, Madison..........$150.00
James Schneider, Belleville, in memory of Don Schneider..........$125.00
Ron & Peggy Marty, Verona..........$100.00
For Fritz..........$100.00
Doug & Ann Bailey, Madison, in memory of our grandson, Anthony Bailey..........$100.00
Pucky, Grams, Austin & Brooke, Waunakee..........$100.00
Nathan & Mary-Alice Geraths, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Fritz & Judy Dorshorst, Deerfield..........$100.00
In memory of Hank & Boots Luetscher, Lodi..........$100.00
In memory of Skip Hornback, Poynette..........$100.00
Fred & Mary Laufenberg, Waunakee, missing you always and in loving memory of Jason Laufenberg..........$100.00
Chris & Don Dahlk, Verona, in loving memory of Bill McGill & Judy Dahlk..........$100.00
William Rosensteel, Pismo Beach, CA..........$100.00
Judy & Arlen Christenson, Madison..........$100.00
Cheryl Macadlo, Verona..........$100.00
John McGill, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
MS Lee Anderson, Madison..........$100.00
Joshua, Jennifer, Mary and James Satzer, Waunakee..........$100.00
Bernie & Linda Murray, Waunakee..........$50.00
Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Nancy Loveland, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Stephen Kueffer, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Andy & Florence Annen, Madison..........$50.00
Jo Richards, Monona..........$50.00
Key & Bill Phillips, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Puala Alt, Madison..........$50.00
Kris & Jack Kellesvig..........$50.00
Barbara Reddeman, DeForest, in memory of Matt Reddeman..........$50.00
Ellie Ninemeier, Madison, in loving memory of Sue..........$50.00
K&L, Black Earth..........$50.00
Jean Brew, Wisconsin Dells, in memory of Wm. Brew..........$50.00
Patty Ganser, Sauk City, in memory of Jim Ganser..........$50.00
Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Terry & Donna Ludkey, Madison..........$50.00
Lloyd M. Ballweg, Sauk City..........$50.00
Ron & Janet Standish, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Mary Bernards, Waunakee..........$50.00
Lila Jean Stahnke, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Judy Marcum, Verona..........$50.00
Peter Sherven, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Elaine Westby, New Glarus..........$50.00
Fred Decker, McFarland..........$50.00
In memory of Bill Schultz, by wife Joan, Lake Mills..........$50.00
In memory of Kenny Fosshage, Mazomanie..........$50.00
In loving memory of Marlene Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
Michael & LeAnn Konicek, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Phyllis Seiler, Monona..........$50.00
Steve & Suzanne Fedie, Madison..........$50.00
Andrew Getschmann, Sun Prairie, in Memory of Ann B. Manley..........$50.00
Tracy Hall, Sun Prairie, in Loving Memory of Clayton and Mary Gundlach, Mineral Point..........$40.00
Jaci McDaniel & Jim Mueller, Sun Prairie, in memory of our beautiful niece, Erin Brost..........$34.00
Susan & Mark Oleinik, Cambridge..........$30.00
Mike & Judy Wehlen, Plain..........$30.00
Paul & Colleen Stuchlik, Madison..........$30.00
Gary & Diane Keller, Waunakee..........$30.00
Donald B. Runde, Mount Horeb..........$30.00
Donnie Dearleth & Darleen Maier, Sauk City..........$30.00
Barb & Howard Simonson, Deerfield..........$30.00
Tim & Dianne Spaeni, Poynette..........$30.00
Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Ron & Chris Murphy, Blanchardville..........$25.00
Bob & Phyllis Peterson, Windsor..........$25.00
Mary Ann Connors, Mount Horeb, in memory of Jim Connors..........$25.00
Linda Annen, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Henry Naffz, Black Earth..........$25.00
Luann Stintzi, Madison..........$25.00
Carolyn & Morris Waxler, Madison..........$25.00
Paul & Pat Schwartz, Monona..........$25.00
T.J. & Brady Pfaff, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Richard & Luann Schuhler, Madison..........$25.00
Eunice Schmitz, Waunakee..........$25.00
Tom & Lori Olson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Geraldine Nolden, Belleville, in memory of Harold Nolden..........$25.00
Polly & Jerry Murphy, Monona..........$25.00
The Podehl Family, Prairie du Sac, in loving memory of longtime donors, Bob & Sadie Priebe..........$25.00
Aggie Steichen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Emily & Reese DeNure, Belleville..........$25.00
Mark & Jenny Heininger, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Audrey Landsverk, Rio..........$25.00
Vicky Wilcox, Lodi..........$25.00
Duane & Patsy Fofstetter, Hatfield, in memory of Roger Ketterer..........$25.00
Ken & Cathy Knudson, Madison..........$25.00
Colleen Engler, Cambridge..........$25.00
Elizabeth R. Keller, Deerfield..........$25.00
Ken & Donna Pritchard & Molly, Pardeeville..........$25.00
Carol A. Krause, Oregon..........$25.00
Don & Jean Ripp, Waunakee..........$25.00
Robert Schenck, Portage..........$25.00
Sharon Deneen, Deerfield..........$25.00
Lisa & Todd Theis, Mazomanie..........$25.00
Don & Kip Grundahl, Madison..........$20.00
John & Carmen Samz, Sauk City..........$20.00
Howe, M.S...........$20.00
Thom Moran, Oregon..........$20.00
Joseph Warnemuende, Madison..........$20.00
Jeff & Dawn Leeder, Madison..........$20.00
Kaylynn & Lane Fischer..........$20.00
Helen & Joe Buecher, Madison..........$15.00
Marion Joan Heiman, Madison..........$15.00
Gloria & Bill Waite, Madison..........$10.00
J. Yazzie, Madison..........$10.00
Gary & Clay Grossman, Evansville..........$10.00
Kristen Wallner, Waunakee, in memory of George E. Schaub..........$10.00
Kitkat & Jeffrey Nelson, DeForest..........$10.00
Bobby Cone, Madison..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$1,290.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$215,692.80
Today's Gifts..........$9,939.00.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$225,631.80