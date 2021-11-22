Readers donate more than $40,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
TODAY’S GIFTS
Sue Ebenreiter, Madison..........$1,000.00
Dorothy Faust, in memory of Bill Faust, Stoughton..........$1,000.00
Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$500.00
Terry & Mary Warfield, Madison..........$500.00
Lois A. Nelson, Madison..........$500.00
Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg..........$400.00
Don & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$300.00
Jim & Jean Greiber, Dane..........$250.00
Jerald & Ann Nelson, Monona..........$200.00
Gene for Stub, Fritz, Butch, Joanne, New Glarus..........$200.00
The Hellenbrand Family, Middleton..........$200.00
Roger & Sue Richards, McFarland..........$200.00
Dean & Mary Rugotska, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Pat Wilkening, Brooklyn..........$200.00
Sharm & James Gannon, Waunakee..........$200.00
In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$200.00
Richard & Janelle Orth, Madison..........$150.00
J.M. Williams, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Laurie Hall & Michael Soens, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Donald & Patricia McCance, Madison..........$100.00
Jim Pope, in memory of Sue, Madison..........$100.00
Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$100.00
Glo & Bill Theisen, Madison..........$100.00
Esther Olson & Wes Severson, Belleville..........$100.00
Ed & Kathy O'Connor, Belleville..........$100.00
Judy Elliott, Deerfield..........$100.00
Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$100.00
Ronald Moore, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Bobbi & Bill Tracy, Madison..........$100.00
Johnnie Jacobson, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Roger & Karla Nacker, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cuccia, Madison..........$100.00
Joe & Marti Clausius, Madison..........$100.00
Ruth & Bob Tormey..........$100.00
Gary & Judy Larkin, Portage..........$100.00
Willis Tompkins, Madison..........$100.00
Tony & Julie Bretl, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Mary & Lon Bloesch, Madison..........$100.00
Randy & Connie Lettman, Belleville..........$100.00
Jack & Gaye Scheidegger, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Jean Stewart, Madison..........$100.00
Beverly J. Brunner, in memory of James (Babe) Brunner, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Vince Noltner & Family, Middleton..........$75.00
Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75.00
Jim & Geri Hodge, Verona..........$75.00
Walt Feller, in loving memory of Patricia Ann Feller, Michael Feller & Austin Covey..........$75.00
James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Brian & Cheryl Goodman, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Dorie Prochaska, Cross Plains..........$50.00
In memory of Alfred & Georgene (Jo) Quam, Stoughton..........$50.00
JoAnn Zingg, in memory of Ken Zingg, Verona..........$50.00
Lyman & Kathryn Lyons, McFarland..........$50.00
Jim & Kathy Herman, Oregon..........$50.00
Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison..........$50.00
Bernadette Stoudt, Madison..........$50.00
Phil & Sue Luedtke, Madison..........$50.00
Norma Walker, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Pauline & Bo Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Tom & Elsie Knishka, Waunakee..........$50.00
Mary V.H. Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$50.00
Carol Connaughton-Conant, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Louise Miller, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Kathy Liska, Madison..........$50.00
James Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00
Phil & Joanne Klein, Madison..........$50.00
Joe & Ginger Cissell, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Theresa Sheldon, in memory of Gene Sheldon, Madison..........$50.00
Alice Penwar, Madison..........$50.00
Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$50.00
Pete & Sue Meffert Family, Waunakee..........$50.00
Billie Hubacher, Waterloo..........$50.00
Stanley & Donna Klein, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Karen Griffin, Madison..........$40.00
Lenore S. Rowe, McFarland..........$30.00
Janet Van Vleck, Madison..........$30.00
A. Friend, Madison..........$25.00
Bill & Mary Roberts, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Arlene Theobald, in memory of Dale, Barneveld..........$25.00
Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00
Roger & Elaine Grossmann, Columbus..........$25.00
Hal & Kim Decker, Edgerton..........$25.00
Joleen Frank, in loving memory of Jack Frank, Rio..........$25.00
Tom & Louise Gitter, Madison..........$25.00
Al & Joan Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Sharla Hanson, Westport..........$25.00
Tom & Mary Martin, Madison..........$25.00
Dick & Bonnie Jirik, Marshall..........$25.00
Gary Paulson & Sue Wagner, Madison..........$25.00
Jane Hallingstad, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dick & Judy Ela, Madison..........$25.00
Gary W. Bakken, Madison..........$25.00
Beverly Duncan, Madison..........$25.00
Lois Mosso, in memory of Tom Mosso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dick Josephson, DeForest..........$25.00
Dennis & Pat Wood, Black Earth..........$25.00
Tim Zigler, Madison..........$25.00
Robert Webber, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Steve Matula, in loving memory of Anthony & Alice Matula, Monona..........$20.00
Hal Shaw, Stoughton..........$20.00
Jackson, Logan & Landon Latsch, Verona..........$20.00
David Dorrance, Oregon..........$20.00
Honor the memory of Audrey Landsverk, Rio..........$20.00
Barbara A. Pomarnke, Madison..........$20.00
Dale Haroldson, Sauk City..........$15.00
Anonymous..........$450.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$28,322.15
Today's Gifts..........$11,830.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$40,152.15