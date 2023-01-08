Readers donate more than $321,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Target Corporation..........$10,000.00

Ascendium - Dollars for Doers 2022..........$900.00

Kevin Entwistle, Oregon..........$700.00

In loving memory of Ted Reece & Celeste Wencel, Tom & Pam Wencel, Middleton..........$500.00

Norm & Barbara Berven, Waunakee..........$500.00

Topitzes Family Passthrough Fund..........$500.00

Barbara M Peterman, Madison..........$300.00

Frank & Cathy Greer, Madison..........$300.00

Martin & Helen Arsen, Lake Geneva..........$300.00

Members of Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing Cooperative..........$274.31

In memory of ACS..........$250.00

The Bloomer family, Verona..........$250.00

In memory of Donald & Florence Ustad, Middleton..........$250.00

Frank L. Weston family (Johnson Christmas Breakfast), Madison..........$220.00

In Name of Hartberg grand and great grandchildren, Verona..........$210.00

Steve & Susan Gordon, Madison..........$200.00

Brian Mahaffey, Madison..........$200.00

Marsden/Baker Giving Fund, Roy Marsden, Cambridge..........$200.00

David Cooper, Cross Plains..........$200.00

Sharon Trimborn, Fitchburg..........$150.00

In memory of Don Schneider..........$150.00

Mary Westrick, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Gloria Hefty, Black Earth..........$100.00

Elizabeth Larson, Middleton..........$100.00

David Mills, Punta Gorda FL..........$100.00

John & Barb Smalley, Verona..........$100.00

Robin Cherwinka, Verona..........$100.00

Angee & Michael Gourlie, Madison..........$100.00

Donation from Heather Wegner to Jeannie Mulhern, Kurt & Heather Johnson, Monona..........$100.00

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year Everyone! Keith Carlson, Middleton..........$100.00

Horler Family DAF, Eric & Karin Horler, Madison..........$100.00

Carpenter Family, Middleton..........$100.00

Gerald W Mowris..........$100.00

In memory of Matt, Madison..........$100.00

Jack Miller & Linda Christensen, Verona..........$100.00

Sister - Sister, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Jim Ganser, Patty Ganser, Sauk City..........$100.00

Louis Cornelius & Pris Boroniec, Madison..........$100.00

Peter Williams & Sandra Esrael, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Joni Aeschbach, Waunakee..........$100.00

Cris Ballweg, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

In memory of Mary Parrell of Cross Plains, Wayne & Audrey Parrelll..........$100.00

In memory of Harold J Dunn, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

In memory of Ruth Farrell, Richard & Gail Farrell, Madison..........$100.00

Sandy Hasz, Madison..........$100.00

John & Christine Strobel, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Paul Skalet, Black Earth..........$100.00

In loving memory of Floyd J., Howard R., Rylan B., Doreen C., Dennis J. & Jim F., Madison..........$100.00

Brian & Trish Gasser, Lodi..........$100.00

Lonald Monfils..........$100.00

Sharon & Terry Burke..........$100.00

Anne Doherty, Fitchburg..........$100.00

In memory of "Jim the Barber," Sharon Kelter, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Marvin J Fruth (Beatrice), Monona..........$100.00

Don & Denise Peterson, McFarland..........$100.00

Tracy & Mike McCrumb, Waunakee..........$80.00

Brian Hefty, Madison..........$75.00

Steven Schulze, Madison..........$75.00

In loving memory of Michael Feller, Patricia Feller & Austin Covey, Walt Feller, Fitchburg..........$75.00

Marjorie Sutton, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Joseph Wipperfurth..........$50.00

Tom & Kitty Klement, McFarland..........$50.00

Jeff Muller, Des Moines IA..........$50.00

Susan Caulum, Madison..........$50.00

Miriam & Richard Miller, Middleton..........$50.00

Leon & Laura Endres, Waunakee..........$50.00

Lorrie Hylkema, Madison..........$50.00

Sue Lynett, Verona..........$50.00

Stan & Emma Jones, Columbus..........$50.00

In memory of Melvin M. Ballweg, Alice Ballweg, Dane..........$50.00

In memory of Kenny Fosshage, Mazomanie..........$50.00

Jean Brew, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00

Neal & Beth, DeForest..........$50.00

Catherine Gloeckler & Shirley Dumas, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Robert Pfaff, family, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

In memory of Eric O'Connor, Belleville..........$50.00

In memory of Steve, Dale Johnson, Stoughton..........$50.00

Ron & Joyce Fargo, Blue Mounds..........$50.00

Ron & Jan Standish, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Norman Steine, Mazomanie..........$50.00

In loving memory of Staci & Karol Bomkamp, Barneveld..........$50.00

David & Karen Armour, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Larry & Agnes Termaat, Madison..........$50.00

In memory Gordon Smith, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of the deceased members of the Robert Busch Family, Middleton..........$50.00

Kathleen L, Madison..........$50.00

Alison Dorner, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Mike & Susi Petta, Madison..........$50.00

Tom & Marilyn O'Donnell, Prairie Du Sac..........$50.00

Rodney A & Susan M Gallagher, Verona..........$50.00

L. B. Harned, Madison..........$50.00

Robert & Jane Andersen - Goldsworthy, Madison..........$50.00

Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Laurie & Leo Grill, Baraboo..........$50.00

Janet Schultz, Madison..........$45.00

Carol Hassemer, New Glarus..........$40.00

In memory of Norman Kvammen, Waunakee..........$40.00

Nick, Nolan & Travis Breunig, Sauk City..........$40.00

Dwight & Mary Mueller, DeForest..........$30.00

Cathy & Pat Crahen, Waunakee..........$30.00

In memory of Keith Swenson, Gloria Swenson, Boscobel..........$30.00

Doug Dalton..........$30.00

Nancy & Doc Cramer, Middleton..........$25.22

Wendy Schell, Madison..........$25.00

Sue Reddan, Madison..........$25.00

In loving memory of Tim Statz, Verona..........$25.00

Don & Tee Parrell, Black Earth..........$25.00

Mark & Jane Hamel, Janesville..........$25.00

Tim & Deb Magee, Evansville..........$25.00

Gary & Jody Lien, Brooklyn..........$25.00

Ralph & Karleen Tyksinski, Madison..........$25.00

Al & Michelle Kalscheuer, Waunakee..........$25.00

Betty Heller Hobbs, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00

Karen A. Meinholz-Niesen, Waunakee..........$25.00

In memory of my wonderful parents, Dean & Judy Corwith, T. Corwith, Janesville..........$25.00

Blair & Barbara, Middleton..........$25.00

Tom & Kathy Still, Madison..........$25.00

Wayne & Dee Borcherding, McFarland..........$25.00

Nancy E. Schaefer, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Richard Franken, Madison..........$25.00

In Honor of Sauk Prairie High School Girls Volleyball Team, Sauk Prairie..........$20.00

In memory of Max, Gary & Ron..........$20.00

Phillip & Deborah Ferris, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Robert Bentancur, Oxford..........$20.00

Brusveen Family, Pardeeville..........$20.00

In memory of my parents Richard & Arlene Schmitz, Mark & Luci Ramthun, Dodgeville..........$20.00

Dr. & Mrs. Robert Kyle Bush, Madison..........$15.00

Ruthy & Ron Berger, Fitchburg..........$10.00

Bob Hunt, Lodi..........$10.00

In memory of Dick & Donna Mathison, Lynn & Bill Gingher, Madison..........$10.00

Char Anderson, Glidden..........$5.00

Kalscheur Family, Monona..........$5.00

Total anonymous..........$2,075.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$296,265.94

Today's Gift..........$24,994.53

TOTAL..........$321,260.47