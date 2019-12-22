Readers' contributions top $175,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Don & Marie Pederson, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Kevin & Beth Murphy, Stoughton..........$500.00
The Z boys, in memory of our grandma & grandpas, Middleton..........$300.00
In memory of Arthur & Virginia Brockman, Madison..........$300.00
James Statz, in memory of Terri, Waunakee..........$250.00
Glenna Cloud, Madison..........$200.00
Doug Wampole, in memory of Alice Wampole, Madison..........$200.00
Bonnie Kleczka, in loving memory of Jerry, Middleton..........$200.00
In memory of Roland & Irma Krogstad, Madison..........$200.00
Linda J. Hill, Verona..........$200.00
Vern & Emogene Frederick, Middleton..........$200.00
Mary & Murph..........$200.00
Kevin & Kathy Kearney, Waunakee..........$100.00
Brad & Jean Smith, Middleton..........$100.00
Jim & Linda Hoelzel, Monona..........$100.00
Michael Soens and Laurie Hall, Middleton..........$100.00
Denny Kepler, Verona..........$100.00
L.B. Harned, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Mary Brunner, Belleville..........$100.00
Arlan & Lori Kay, Oregon..........$100.00
Paul Schulte & Sue Brouillette, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Andy & Janice Platz, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Donald & Diane MacDonald, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Pat Wehrley, Verona..........$100.00
Paul Turley & Barbara Arnold, Verona..........$100.00
Dean & Marguerite Lucey, Black Earth..........$100.00
Karen Greiber, in memory of Marv Greiber, Waunakee..........$100.00
Dennis & Rhonda Kleinheinz, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Diann Allsen, Madison..........$100.00
Jim Quackenbush, in loving memory of Joyce & Kelly Quackenbush, Middleton..........$100.00
Pucky, Grams, Austin & Brooke, Waunakee..........$100.00
Stephen & Mary Lang, Madison..........$100.00
Don & Jackie Antoine, Middleton..........$100.00
Joyce Apfel & Peter Cleven, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bruce & Lori Grill, McFarland..........$100.00
Francis & Linda Brown, Stoughton..........$100.00
In memory of Sue Mauritz, Madison..........$100.00
Gabriel Miller, Lodi..........$100.00
Jerald & Dian Polly, Oregon..........$100.00
Steve & Michelle Heindel, Middleton..........$100.00
Dave & Sue Suchomel, in memory of nephews Michael & Brent, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Gary & Sharon Hougland, Waunakee..........$78.00
In memory of Art, Margaret & Doug Klagos, Oregon..........$75.00
Judy Ferguson, Madison..........$75.00
Tom Schleitwiler, Madison..........$50.00
Brian Hanke, Madison..........$50.00
Michael J. Skalitzky, Columbus..........$50.00
Dar Vervoort, in loving memory of Ed Vervoort, Waunakee..........$50.00
Jill & Tom Bennwitz, Verona..........$50.00
Pam & Craig Heilman, Verona..........$50.00
Charles Scott, Madison..........$50.00
Ron & Carrie Doersch, Madison..........$50.00
Glenn Thronson, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Dave & Nan Lauenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00
Linda & Dave Peterson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Bob & Henrietta Statz, in memory of our son, Richard Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00
Donald & Mary Jo Acker, Middleton..........$50.00
Lynne Pongetti, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Deanna Haraldson, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Dr. & Mrs. C.E. Mueller, Boscobel..........$50.00
Lou Ann Rashke, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Ben Schiro, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Susan & Jimmy Santulli, Middleton..........$50.00
Brian & Cheryl Goodman, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Ron Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bruce Davis, Madison..........$50.00
Lenore & Dale Ryan, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
Stan & Kay Lund, Cambridge..........$50.00
Chuck & Cathy Garfoot, Verona..........$50.00
Karen LeCuyer & Paul Campagnola, Madison..........$50.00
Mike & Rose Zeisler, DeForest..........$50.00
Sarah Kervin, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Pat Cady, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Donald & Dawn Clemens, DeForest..........$40.00
In memory of Reven & LaVina Marshall..........$35.00
In memory of William & Dorothy Stoikes..........$35.00
Kaylee Annen Ziino, Madison..........$35.00
Jeff Sammer, Sun Prairie..........$35.00
Gerard & Laura Pehler, Oregon..........$30.00
Russell & Gloria Clemens, Dane..........$25.00
Jean & Steve Minga, Poynette..........$25.00
Dwayne & Barb Figy, in memory of sons Eric & Joel Figy, DeForest..........$25.00
The McCulleys, Madison..........$25.00
Kim & Peg Rickard, Portage..........$25.00
Donna Gehrke, Monona..........$25.00
In memory of Kathy Poole, Madison..........$25.00
Joe & Ruth Niedo, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Fred & Marilyn Kinney, Madison..........$25.00
Susan Bogen, Madison..........$25.00
Rita Bloomfield, in memory of Jim Wichman, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Miron & Gene Summers, Black Earth..........$25.00
Barb Schriver, in loving memory of NeVaro David, Madison..........$25.00
Glenn & Sandi Liegel, Madison..........$25.00
Jim & Pat Cords, McFarland..........$25.00
Don & Tee Parrell, Black Earth..........$25.00
Susanne Berberet, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Tony & Deb Ankowicz, Madison..........$25.00
Bob & Mary Ann Jones, Gays Mills..........$25.00
Sedona Gavinski, Austin, TX..........$25.00
Jim & Sharon Capacio, Madison..........$25.00
Pete & Judy Maksymo, Oregon..........$25.00
Suzanne Liddle, Oregon..........$25.00
In loving memory of Joyce, Chuck & Jim Allhands..........$25.00
Jo & Gordon Erickson, in memory of Travis..........$25.00
Verna H. Hillebrand, in memory of James J. Hillebrand, Spring Green..........$25.00
Larry & Merita Sabroff, Madison..........$25.00
Dolores West, in memory of Francis West, Oregon..........$25.00
Don & Carol Moe, Stoughton..........$25.00
Stan & Margie Nonn..........$25.00
John Grall, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Mary Ann Myers, Barneveld..........$20.00
David & Kathy Lund, Waunakee..........$20.00
Taylor Mason, Stoughton..........$20.00
John & Helen Hageman, Verona..........$20.00
Nancy Abraham, Madison..........$20.00
Joe & Pam Endres, Dane..........$20.00
William L. Hiller Jr., in memory of William & Ellen Hiller, Baraboo..........$20.00
Iraya Fultz, Baraboo..........$20.00
In memory of Donna Wheadon..........$20.00
Robert T. & Patricia J. Reddell, Janesville..........$20.00
Dale Clark, Janesville..........$20.00
Troy & Heidi Hubing, Stoughton..........$20.00
Lisa Wolvin, Madison..........$20.00
Kristine Lamont, Madison..........$15.00
Gloria & Bill Waite, Madison..........$15.00
Joyce Howard, Madison..........$15.00
Gloria "Pat" Duane, in loving memory of Beth Turvey "Little Bit," Madison..........$11.24
Daniel & Susanne Busse, Oregon..........$10.00
Lisa Miller, Madison..........$10.00
Larry & Joyce Kohlmeyer, Avoca..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$2,141.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$164,646.29
Today's Gifts..........$11,300.24
TOTAL TO DATE..........$175,946.53