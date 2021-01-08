 Skip to main content
Readers contribute record $415,116 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers contribute record $415,116 for children's Christmas toys

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Lynn Allen-Hoffmann & Michael Hoffmann, in honor of our children, Kristin, Claire and Natalie & our grandchildren, Zach, Michael, Miria and Ben, Madison..........$5,000.00

Jill Whitish Bowles, in honor of Myron, Lila, Shirley & Max Whitish, Verona..........$1,000.00

John & Mary Daggett, Fitchburg..........$500.00

The Frank J. DiPiazza Family, in memory of Anna, Madison..........$500.00

Mike & Patti Bewick, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Ralph Robinson..........$500.00

Tim & Carol Maxon, Verona..........$300.00

Donald & Karen Mayer, Verona..........$300.00

Don & Marie Pederson, Sun Prairie..........$250.00

Clara, Gabe & Leo Glynn, Madison..........$250.00

James Ver Hoeve, Madison..........$200.00

The Hartberg Grandchildren..........$180.00

Thomas Smith, Madison..........$150.00

John & Mary Arnold, Blue Mounds..........$100.00

Anton Asmuth, Madison..........$100.00

Robin Cherwinka, Verona..........$100.00

S & J Reddan, Madison..........$100.00

John Rees, Madison..........$100.00

Mark & Kris Corey, Verona..........$100.00

Roger & Linda Hlavacka, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Merry Christmas from Keith, Linda, Gus & Griffin! Go Pack Go! And On Wisconsin!..........$100.00

Mary Weber, Middleton..........$100.00

The Konrad Family, Madison..........$100.00

Barb & Hal Lessner, Madison..........$100.00

Pam & Charles, Madison..........$100.00

Jack Miller & Linda Christensen, Verona..........$100.00

J. Martin, Verona..........$100.00

Greg, Nancy, Chris & Matthew Wisniewski, in memory of Don & Donny Wisniewski, Verona..........$100.00

Erin & Chris Kernkamp, Madison..........$100.00

Gary & Nancy Elsin, Poynette..........$100.00

Peter & Lorna Belsky, Verona..........$100.00

Art Luthi & Jan Sarbacker, Middleton..........$100.00

Judith & Robert Rubin, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Dick & Jonnie Leonard, Poynette..........$100.00

Jerry & Kris Slattery, Middleton..........$100.00

Rick & Mary Fahey, for our grandkids, Austin, Kody, Kaden, Maddi, Camden & Jameson, Belleville..........$100.00

Dave & Mary Ann Brow, Madison..........$100.00

In loving memory of Patty Davidson, from the kids of Stoughton Elementary..........$100.00

In loving memory of Howie, Floyd & Rylan B, Madison..........$100.00

Russ & Vicky Maier, in memory of brother, Rick Maier, Waunakee..........$100.00

June Roohr, Madison..........$100.00

Fred & Mary Laufenberg, in memory of Jason Jaufenberg (We miss you!), Waunakee..........$100.00

Ronald Huseth, Mitch, Bryan, Hannah, Megan, Hannah, Alex, Jamison, Katie, Julia, Cade & Connor, Verona..........$100.00

Arthur & Cheryl Kiracofe, Madison..........$100.00

James & Charlotte Clark, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Earl Miller..........$100.00

Fritz, Gene, Butch, Stub, New Glarus..........$80.00

Rita Bloomfield, Madison..........$75.00

Class of '64 - Dave Mair, Lodi..........$64.00

For my parents - Richard & Carolyn Bourie, New Glarus..........$54.00

Donald & Mary Jo Acker, Middleton..........$50.00

Gary Miller, Madison..........$50.00

Susan Caulum, Madison..........$50.00

James Robinson, DeForest..........$50.00

Louie Cornelius & Pris Boroniec, Madison..........$50.00

Susie Romano, Oregon..........$50.00

Debbie & Mark Eggerichs, Stoughton..........$50.00

Terri Wiedenbeck, Madison..........$50.00

Doris Teschner, Madison..........$50.00

Bob Needham Family, Plain..........$50.00

Paul & Colleen Stuchlik, Madison..........$50.00

Jack & Kim Erb, in memory of Herman & Jibby Erb, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Cindy & Joe Brady..........$50.00

Shelley Drager, in loving memory of Thomas Drager, Mazomanie..........$50.00

Gary & Lee Galvin, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Dennis McClurg, Alexandria, Egypt..........$50.00

In memory of Norm Steine, Mazomanie..........$50.00

Kris & Mark Gross, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Dean & Kelly Kalscheur, in memory of Jim Kalscheur, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Joe & Sue Trainor, Blue Mounds..........$50.00

Don & Denise Peterson, McFarland..........$50.00

Ann Zerbel, Waunakee..........$50.00

Marvin Fruth, Monona..........$50.00

Linda Holmes, Oregon..........$50.00

Jerome & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$50.00

Patti & Chppie, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Kevin & Doreen Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00

Happy Valley Farm, Black Earth..........$50.00

In loving memory of Amy, Betty & Jim Ramzen, Madison..........$50.00

Darlene & Roger Arneson, Cross Plains..........$40.00

John Young & Gail Snowden..........$40.00

In loving memories - 1st born on Christmas Eve 1909, Grandpa Edmund Kuehn, Donnie Ziegler (12/27/2015) & The Boys, Craig & Lyle (7/9/1992), Cindy at the Lake, Lodi..........$33.30

Leroy Mather, Marshall..........$30.00

Nancy Pullen, in memory of Sue Pullen, Madison..........$30.00

Carol Statz, in Loving Memory of Tim Statz, Verona..........$25.00

Tracy Morland, Blanchardville..........$25.00

Kay & Steve Babcock, Madison..........$25.00

Gurdip & Dorothy Brar, Middleton..........$25.00

Sandra Bertics, Fitchburg..........$25.00

In loving memory of Cliff & Juanita Judd..........$25.00

In memory of Betty Gill, Brooklyn..........$25.00

In loving memory of Chuck, Joyce & Jim Allhands, Madison..........$25.00

Dennis & Sharon Sahr, Edgerton..........$25.00

Robert & Carolyn Wheeler, Poynette..........$25.00

With love & thanks to my sister, A.M.A.M..........$25.00

Dennis DeMars, Baraboo..........$25.00

In memory of Jerry & Bob, Waunakee..........$25.00

John & Dawn Miller, Lodi..........$25.00

Charles Shoemaker & Joan Deshane, Madison..........$25.00

Pamela Meicher, Monona..........$25.00

In memory of Tim Schmit, Mineral Point..........$25.00

In memory of Jack & Elinor Dushack & Art & Pauline Schwenn, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Richard Franken, Madison..........$25.00

Jim & Paula Benson, Monona..........$25.00

Old Veteran, Stoughton..........$21.00

Tim & Regina Anderson, Janesville..........$20.00

Luci & Mark Ramthun, Dodgeville..........$20.00

Joan Gugel, Madison..........$20.00

Tom & Joan Veith, Lake Mills..........$20.00

Judith Braucht..........$20.00

Barb & Blair Woodward, Verona..........$20.00

Phillips, Cross Plains..........$20.00

In memory of Nick Pubba Gandolph, Madison..........$19.23

Michael Chamberlain, Mercer..........$10.00

Nachos & Pebbles, Mazomanie..........$10.00

Bob Hunt, Lodi..........$10.00

Joan Phelan, Madison..........$10.00

Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$10.00

E.T. Mosher, Mauston..........$5.00

Total anonymous..........$3,286.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$396,268.58

Today's Gift..........$18,847.53

TOTAL TO DATE..........$415,116.11

