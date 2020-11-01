Readers contribute nearly $10,000 for children's toys at Chrsitmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
John Murphy, Los Angeles, CA..........$500.00
The Rich & Monie Kuckkahn Giving Fund, DeForest..........$500.00
BMO Private Bank, Madison..........$500.00
Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison..........$300.00
Hugh & Joyce Bell, Madison..........$250.00
Keith Breunig & Shari Ripp, Middleton..........$150.00
B. Addison, Sun Prairie..........$120.00
Steven E. Chomor, Waunakee..........$108.00
Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Jeffery Hicken, Madison..........$100.00
Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Kevin & Sheila Moll, McFarland..........$100.00
Marlyn N. Klongland, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Jack Bowhan..........$100.00
Richard Schultz..........$100.00
Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Julie Bauer, Verona..........$75.00
Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Nancy Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00
Demco, on behalf of Judy Sigurslid..........$50.00
Dr. Myrna Mauch, Portage..........$50.00
John Horton..........$50.00
Jim & Sheila Barmore, Middleton..........$40.00
In memory of Beth Ann Caravello, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Mary Lokken..........$25.00
James Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Dave & Judy Zander, Deerfield..........$20.00
Joseph Warnemuende, Madison..........$20.00
Mr. Robert Robinson, McFarland..........$20.00
Betty Scott, Madison..........$20.00
Bill Wiedenbeck..........$20.00
Dana Ames, Madison..........$20.00
Lynn Wood, Stoughton..........$20.00
Stella Muller, in loving memory of Norm, Mazomanie..........$15.00
Dorothy E. Peterson, Madison..........$10.00
Great Kids Karma 2020, Utica..........$2.00
Total Anonymous..........$6,408.64
Today’s Gifts..........$9,993.64
TOTAL TO DATE.........$9,993.64
