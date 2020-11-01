 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers contribute nearly $10,000 for children's toys at Chrsitmas
0 comments
web only top story
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers contribute nearly $10,000 for children's toys at Chrsitmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

John Murphy, Los Angeles, CA..........$500.00

The Rich & Monie Kuckkahn Giving Fund, DeForest..........$500.00

BMO Private Bank, Madison..........$500.00

Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison..........$300.00

Hugh & Joyce Bell, Madison..........$250.00

Keith Breunig & Shari Ripp, Middleton..........$150.00

B. Addison, Sun Prairie..........$120.00

Steven E. Chomor, Waunakee..........$108.00

Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Jeffery Hicken, Madison..........$100.00

Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Kevin & Sheila Moll, McFarland..........$100.00

Marlyn N. Klongland, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Jack Bowhan..........$100.00

Richard Schultz..........$100.00

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Julie Bauer, Verona..........$75.00

Alliant Energy Center, on behalf of Nancy Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00

Demco, on behalf of Judy Sigurslid..........$50.00

Dr. Myrna Mauch, Portage..........$50.00

John Horton..........$50.00

Jim & Sheila Barmore, Middleton..........$40.00

In memory of Beth Ann Caravello, Madison..........$25.00

Dennis & Mary Lokken..........$25.00

James Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Dave & Judy Zander, Deerfield..........$20.00

Joseph Warnemuende, Madison..........$20.00

Mr. Robert Robinson, McFarland..........$20.00

Betty Scott, Madison..........$20.00

Bill Wiedenbeck..........$20.00

Dana Ames, Madison..........$20.00

Lynn Wood, Stoughton..........$20.00

Stella Muller, in loving memory of Norm, Mazomanie..........$15.00

Dorothy E. Peterson, Madison..........$10.00

Great Kids Karma 2020, Utica..........$2.00

Total Anonymous..........$6,408.64

Today’s Gifts..........$9,993.64

TOTAL TO DATE.........$9,993.64

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics