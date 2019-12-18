Readers contribute more than $141,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Joan Collins & Bill Waldbillig, in honor of our grandchildren..........$2,000.00
Jeff Levy, Madison..........$500.00
Rosemary Snellman, Madison..........$250.00
Krueger, Madison..........$250.00
Bryan & Julia McGann, Sun Prairie..........$250.00
Dean Hofstetter, Verona..........$200.00
Robert & Heidi Larson, Sauk City..........$200.00
Ed & Julie Murphy, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Lynn Baltz, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Tom Mallon, in memory of Maryann, Madison..........$150.00
In loving memory of Margaret (Brennum) Caygill, who always made Christmas special, Linden..........$120.00
Stan Spahn, remembering Kathy & Michael, Waunakee..........$100.00
Marie Bloechl & family, in memory of Otto Bloechl, Sauk Prairie area..........$100.00
Bill & Jeanette Erickson, Waunakee..........$100.00
Nancy & Andrew Kosseff, Madison..........$100.00
Bev Krell, in memory of Bill, Verona..........$100.00
Svircev Family..........$100.00
Suzanne & Frank Poggio, Verona..........$100.00
Joe & Carol von Elbe, Madison..........$100.00
Barb & Dick Reynolds, Middleton..........$100.00
Archie & Julie Jakob, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Floyd Jensen & Rylan Brauner, Madison..........$100.00
Christine Handel-Kellesvig, Madison..........$100.00
George M. & Alice E. Cunningham, Madison..........$100.00
Judy & Mike Murphy, DeForest..........$100.00
John Kingsbury, Madison..........$100.00
Phil & Flora Sprecher, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Joanne Jackson..........$100.00
Sherill & Jerry Slack, in memory of John Slack, Stoughton..........$100.00
Larry & Karen Cox, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Ken Zimmermann Sr., New Glarus..........$100.00
John & Mary Fury, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Tim Malec. You are missed, Verona..........$100.00
Dick Lubinsky, in memory of Betty, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
John & Jinny Trimbell, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Mary Kay Miller, Sun Prairie..........$80.00
In loving memory of Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$75.00
Jim & Audrey Fusek, in honor of Freddy, Gus & Nathan, DeForest..........$75.00
Jean E. Allen, Madison..........$70.00
Greg & Sherry Drewsen, in memory of Chase, Waunakee..........$55.00
Jan Vanderheiden, in memory of Gary..........$50.00
William & Sue Bridson, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Jerry & Craig Statz, Cross Plains..........$50.00
In memory of Todd Grueneberg..........$50.00
Bernie & Linda Murray, Waunakee..........$50.00
Don & Marsha Jensen, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Dave & Jean Barman, in memory of our parents, Waunakee..........$50.00
Colleen & Michelle Potter, in memory of Christine, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Lois Lawson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Paul & Rosemarie Wieland, Fitchburg..........$50.00
In honor of Professor Bernice (Bunny) Owen, Madison..........$50.00
Jerry & Maureen Minnick, Middleton..........$50.00
Marsha & Bruce Gregg, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Diane Streber, Madison..........$50.00
Lillian & Evelyn Mason, Olympia, WA..........$50.00
Deb & Steve Riggins, Poynette..........$50.00
Dick & Myra Josephson, DeForest..........$50.00
Paul & Donna Werth, Madison..........$50.00
Mary V.H. Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Sue Ernser, DeForest..........$50.00
Dr. Eric B. Bauman, Clinical Playground, LLC, Middleton..........$50.00
Lauren & Nancy Zobel, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Sonya Kessenich, Waunakee..........$50.00
You have free articles remaining.
Don & Linda Kellesvig, in memory of our parents & Ryan, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Jacquilyn Showers, in memory of Bill, DeForest..........$50.00
Jerome R. Disrud, in memory of Arlene, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Steve & Suzanne Fedie, Madison..........$50.00
Juanita Halls, Monona..........$50.00
Kathleen Poole..........$50.00
Mike Fiedler, Milton..........$40.00
In memory of Alfred & Georgene (Jo) Quam, Stoughton..........$40.00
In memory of Robert "Buck" Kalhagen, love from his daughter, Madison..........$40.00
Robert E. Nolan, Madison..........$35.00
Charles & Jane Phillipson, New Glarus..........$30.00
Larry & Sharon Ambrose, Madison..........$30.00
Russell & Nancy Moody, Monona..........$30.00
Audrey Buechner, in memory of Ludwig & Louis Buechner..........$25.00
Steve King, in memory of Edward & Shirley King..........$25.00
Dick & Barbara Felton, Madison..........$25.00
David Punzel, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Jan Uebersetzig, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dave & Pat Nelson, Fennimore..........$25.00
Isaac Haas, Madison..........$25.00
Jon Cox, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Wayne & Sue Mixdorf, Oregon..........$25.00
Allen Burbey & Travis Zuverink, Madison..........$25.00
Darold Knolde, Madison..........$25.00
Robert & Janine Gross, Columbus..........$25.00
In memory of Gordon Smith, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Cathy Knudson, Madison..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Polkinghorn, Madison..........$25.00
Don & Ann Schroeder, Madison..........$25.00
Alan & Kathy Garant, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Marlayne Testolin, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Jim & Carol Woldt, Marshall..........$25.00
Evelyn Hunter & Stella Brown..........$25.00
Keith & Bev Hellenbrand, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Bob Shaffer, Middleton..........$25.00
Jim & Chris Peterson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Evan & Catherine Richards, McFarland..........$25.00
Colleen & David Engler, Cambridge..........$25.00
Carole Bayer, Madison..........$25.00
Bob Fehrman in memory of Dee, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Mary Ann Sveum, Middleton..........$25.00
LaVerne & Carol Statz, Waunakee..........$25.00
Bruce W. Hartley, Beloit..........$25.00
Carol & Gary Chase, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Bee G., John, Fivey Neumaier, Sauk City..........$23.00
Robert & Mary Anne Sobek, Madison..........$20.00
Jim & Ruth Babler, in memory of Morgan Turnquist, Belleville..........$20.00
Jenny Kaun, in memory of Brother Francis Nachreiner, Reedsburg..........$20.00
Barb & Howard Simonson, Deerfield..........$20.00
Joseph Cromer, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Larry Dower, Madison..........$20.00
Donna M. Dalby, Deerfield..........$20.00
David & Joan (Meyers) Ritmanich, Oshkosh..........$20.00
Gail Kaney-Hammermeister, Middleton..........$20.00
Robert Haman, Madison..........$20.00
Matt & Becky Schweitzer, Richland Center..........$20.00
Larry & Sara Ross, Marshall..........$20.00
Greg & Anne, Verona..........$20.00
Lee & Shirley Hanson, Madison..........$20.00
Eivind Hesselberg, Kodiak Island, Alaska..........$15.00
Espen Hesselberg, Fitchburg..........$15.00
Sharen McCormick, Waunakee..........$15.00
Bill & Pauline Banta, Fitchburg..........$15.00
Dave & Dolores Branson, Madison..........$10.00
Roger H. Hunt, Madison..........$10.00
Richard Nagel, Marshall..........$5.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,511.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$129,734.57
Today's Gift..........$11,394.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$141,128.57