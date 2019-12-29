Readers contribute more than $237,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton..........$1,000.00
The Tierneys..........$500.00
Lynn & Mike Kohrs, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Michael & Mary Ann Doll/Williamson, Middleton..........$500.00
In memory of Bill Slightam, Oregon..........$300.00
Otto Gebhardt..........$300.00
Diane Seder & Bruce Rosen, Madison..........$300.00
P.J. & Michele Murphy, Fort Meyers, FL..........$300.00
Paul Hanson, La Quinta, CA..........$250.00
H. Blair & Kathryn Tyson, Middleton..........$200.00
Charles & Rosemary Smith, Madison..........$200.00
Jan Egli, Deerfield..........$200.00
In memory of DAS, Belleville..........$150.00
Robert & Patricia Kmoch, Fitchburg..........$150.00
William Rosensteel Jr., Pismo Beach, CA..........$100.00
Brian Duffy, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry & Ruth Keller, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Ed & Dorothy Churchwell, Madison..........$100.00
Johnnie Jacobson, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Loretta & Herb Adler, Sister Virginia Adler & Gerti Markart, Waunakee..........$100.00
Duane R. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$100.00
Mads & Sadie, Middleton..........$100.00
Dale & Alice Doering, in loving memory of our daughter Vicki Doering Hayes, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Phil Kneebone, in memory of Chris Kneebone, Belleville..........$100.00
Ken Kissinger & Binky Krahn, Verona..........$100.00
Arthur & Cheryl Kiracofe, Madison..........$100.00
Deb & Doug Cleveland, Verona..........$100.00
Gladys & Sam Simon, Middleton..........$100.00
Robert Zellers, Middleton..........$100.00
Thompson Investment Management, Inc., Madison..........$100.00
Joseph & Diane Hetzel, Madison..........$100.00
Chet & Lee Undewood, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Amy Kellesvig..........$100.00
Ruth Meyers, Deforest..........$100.00
Jean Nelson, Madison..........$65.00
Peter Sherven, Madison..........$50.00
Jeanette Rutschow, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Suz Hoffman, Middleton..........$50.00
Ron Cook, Middleton..........$50.00
Nancy Loveland, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Bruce & Cindy Mikula, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Barbara Vogel, Portage..........$50.00
Caroll Ringeisen, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Paul & Kathy Brammeier, Stoughton..........$50.00
Peter Maratik, in memory of wife, Pauline, 10/11/2019, Lake Delton..........$50.00
Dan & Dorie Prochaska, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Vicki & Mike Koch, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Ted & Gerrie Bleifuss, Verona..........$50.00
Barb & Frank LaVoy, Oregon..........$50.00
Peter & Adele Petersen, Madison..........$50.00
L-R, Black Earth..........$50.00
Connie & Ken, in memory of Kathy Landphier & Tom Rosemeyer, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Annette Kolek, McFarland..........$50.00
Kevin Brown & Virginia Martin, Monona..........$50.00
In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Carl Raatz, Madison..........$50.00
Vicki & Lewis Posekany, Middleton..........$50.00
Bob & Candy Heyroth, DeForest..........$50.00
Heidi Fischer..........$50.00
Theresa Stewart..........$50.00
Toby Grabs, part of our year end giving drive for the coworkers at Holy Wisdom Monastery, Sauk City..........$50.00
Dave & Chris Anderson, in memory of Lois Anderson..........$50.00
Roger Horner, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Contribution requested by son-in-law for his birthday, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Cheryl Stolte..........$50.00
Ramon Marforl, McFarland..........$50.00
Dick & Dawn Wethal, Stoughton..........$50.00
Mike & Judy Wehler, Plain..........$35.00
Erica Serlin & Ken Kushner, Madison..........$35.00
Frank A. Schatzley, Madison..........$30.00
In memory of Kenneth & Evelyn Sunne, Stoughton..........$30.00
Michael & Susan Hayes, Glenview, IL..........$30.00
Bruce Szczech, Madison..........$30.00
The McConkey Family, in loving memory of Dale D. McConkey Jr., Madison..........$25.00
Mary Ann Connors, in memory of Jim Conners, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Robert Zabkowicz, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Kathy Gehl, Madison..........$25.00
Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee..........$25.00
Craig & Cristel Gjerde, Madison..........$25.00
Paul & Carmen Mayer, Waunakee..........$25.00
Ron Lange, Waunakee..........$25.00
Keith & Lorraine Ochalla, in memory of Joan Ochalla, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dick & Darlene Miller, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dirk & Colleen Otteson, Madison..........$25.00
Suzanne Luetke, Madison..........$25.00
David & Ginny Martinson, Madison..........$25.00
Julie Eyers, Madison..........$25.00
William Cassel, Verona..........$25.00
Robert Pings, Sauk City ..........$25.00
Shirley & Dan Herfel, McFarland..........$25.00
Denise & Keith Thousand, Madison..........$25.00
Norm & Patti Miller, Spring Green..........$25.00
George K. Junemann, Madison..........$25.00
Pat & Jack Albrechtson, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Grindeman, in memory of Randy Benish, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Barb Breunig, Sauk City..........$25.00
Alice & Marc Hansen, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Judy Petersen, Deerfield..........$25.00
Carter, Cross, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Bette Marshall, in loving memory of Dad, Robert S. Lang, Oregon..........$25.00
Venita Cleary..........$25.00
David & Randi Thorson, Cambridge..........$20.00
Jim & Jean, DeForest..........$20.00
Joseph & Lesley Klein, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Max, Ron & Ted..........$15.00
Utica "Good Karma 2019"..........$11.00
Patrick Kennedy, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Rhonda Weiss Family, Plain..........$10.00
Pearl Alfred, Madison..........$10.00
Marta Nelson, Madison..........$10.00
Andrea Peterson Straus, Madison..........$10.00
Denise & Sam Scott, Madison..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,329.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$225,893.15
Today's Gifts..........$11,825.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$237,718.15