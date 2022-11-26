Readers contribute more than $69,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal P.O. Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Marvin Levy, Madison..........$1,000.00
Jim & Anita Treinen, DeForest..........$500.00
Robert & Georgia Graves, Middleton..........$300.00
Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$300.00
Robert Wilson, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Dean & Mary Rugotska, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Mark & Darlene Cunneen, Verona..........$250.00
Dave Riley, Middleton..........$200.00
In loving memory of John David & Frances Ann Butler..........$200.00
Jim & Lois Downing, Waunakee..........$200.00
Lucy Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Terry McMahon, Lodi..........$200.00
Bruce Harville, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of James & Ron Kaltenberg, Lucille Kaltenberg, Waunakeee..........$200.00
Len L. Van Ess, Verona..........$200.00
Brian & Mindy Hensen, Waunakee..........$150.00
Bev Krell, Verona..........$150.00
Ann & Chris Green, Cross Plains..........$150.00
On behalf of Sofia, Tyler, Maddie, Addie & Brooklynn..........$125.00
Brian Schoeneck, Lodi..........$125.00
Dennis & Sharon Huett, Madison..........$125.00
Martha Barlow, Waunakee..........$100.00
Jeff & Carol Fritsche, in memory of Mae, Oscar, Esther, and Art Fritsche, Madison..........$100.00
Kurt & Kris Sonnentag, in memory of our grandson, Carter Moll, Middleton..........$100.00
Dr. Robert & Paula Alt..........$100.00
Jan Ferris, Madison..........$100.00
Kelley Trucking, Arlington..........$100.00
Hank & Carol Brehm, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Becky Freischmidt, Verona..........$100.00
Pat Davis, Poynette..........$100.00
Michael & Shirley Golden, Middleton..........$100.00
Carol & Dale Reuter, Madison..........$100.00
Madeline Laufenberg, in memory of Ray T. Laufenberg, Middleton..........$100.00
Jack & Judy Sigurslid, in honor of grandchildren Logan, Lauren, Ben & Luke, DeForest..........$100.00
Marianna Mayer Fuchs, Madison..........$100.00
Cyrilla Wipperfurth, Middleton..........$100.00
Tom & Sue Balster, Middleton..........$100.00
Bill & Melissa Papineau, Madison..........$100.00
Jean Hoffmann, in memory of Bruno, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Pat Ziegler, Sauk City..........$100.00
Linda Gladem, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Linda Hoelzel, Monona..........$100.00
Steve & Doris Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00
Ken Diericks Family, in memory of Sharon, Waunakee..........$100.00
John & Karen Tolle, Madison..........$100.00
Ron & Sheila Kostroski, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Dick & Sue Leuzinger, Monroe..........$100.00
Mary Eisenmann, in memory of Mark Eisenmann..........$100.00
Catherine Tripalin Murray..........$100.00
Kay & Bob Berry, Verona..........$100.00
Renee & Mike Klein, Madison..........$100.00
George & Alice Cunningham, Madison..........$100.00
Joan Lerman & Ken O'Neill, Madison..........$100.00
Marge Gausewitz, Monona..........$100.00
Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison..........$100.00
Charles & Mary Lou Disch, Verona..........$75.00
Jim & Kay Kalscheur, in honor of our 4 grandaughters Macey, Mya, Morgan & Ellenor, Dane..........$75.00
Gary Einerson, in loving memory of Sandi, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
The Tolles Family, New Glarus..........$50.00
Jim & Joanne Denu, in memory of our daughter, Kathleen, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Alan & Debra Gunderson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Russ & Nancy Moody, Monona..........$50.00
Delmer Hellenbrand Family, Waunakee..........$50.00
John & Linda Daly, Waunakee..........$50.00
Dale & Janet Guagert, in memory of Bob McGinnis, Jefferson..........$50.00
Jeff & Kristi Brown, in loving memory of Jerry & Jeanine Stauffacher, Madison..........$50.00
Jeff & Kristi Brown, in loving memory of Ralph & Joyce Brown, Madison..........$50.00
Triny & Billie Chavez..........$50.00
Sue Meffert & Family, Marshall..........$50.00
Owen & Darlene Raisbeck, in memory of Ernie & Lucy Wirth.......... Shelby & Doris Raisbeck.......... Marshall..........$50.00
Bev & Bob Flanagan, Belleville..........$50.00
In loving memory of Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$50.00
In memory of Curt Awve, Fitchburg..........$50.00
In memory of Gene Sheldon, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Pat Wood, Black Earth..........$50.00
Marc & Suzi Mickelson, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Merita & Larry Sabroff, Madison..........$50.00
Pamela Kahler, Madison..........$50.00
Chuck & Bev Ruetten, Spring Green..........$50.00
Holly Weber, in memory of Ruth & Rollie Weber, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Margie Hays, in loving memory of my sister, Mary Zum Brunnen, Madison..........$50.00
Dean & Mathew, in loving memory of Cindy Weisensel - We miss you! Sun Praire..........$50.00
Kelle Cannon, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Sandra Elmer, Madison..........$50.00
Connie Nelson, DeForest..........$50.00
Bob & Marlyn Bauer, Plain..........$50.00
Alan & Ann Johnson, Lodi..........$50.00
Larry & Angie Termaat, Madison..........$50.00
Mary V.H. Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Janet Shewe, Madison..........$50.00
Robert & Mary Nilles, Middleton..........$50.00
Sylvia Jordan, Stoughton..........$50.00
Harry & Carmen Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00
Penne Reckner, Waunakee..........$50.00
In honor of Ethel Donton & Family, Oregon..........$50.00
Tony & Judy Hoffman, Madison..........$50.00
Stan & Bevery Andrews, Black Earth..........$50.00
Irene Swacina, Jorgen & Mildred Skalet, Black Earth..........$50.00
John & Eileen Bonine, in memory of Jesse Shimniok, Back Earth..........$50.00
Marilyn & Fred Kinney, Madison..........$50.00
Leon & Mary Ripp, Waunakee..........$50.00
Lenny & Judy Yarwood, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Iris C. Brunner, Cross Plains..........$30.00
S & P Kohn, Madison..........$30.00
Mr. & Mrs. Michael Gleason, Merrimac..........$25.00
Tom & Carla Neumann, Verona..........$25.00
Lowell & Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Jim & Dee Stopfer, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Chuck Bollig, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Rex Piercy, Madison..........$25.00
Ed Brockner, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Norma Satter, in memory of David Jeffries, Monona..........$25.00
Jackson, Landon & Logan Latsch, Verona..........$25.00
Glenn & Sandi Liegel, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Candice Schlitter, Prairie du Chien..........$25.00
Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton..........$25.00
LeRoy Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00
Tom & Mary Martin, Madison..........$25.00
Stephen & Ardis Zwicky, Evansville..........$25.00
Kathleen Ricci, Madison..........$25.00
John & Debbi Thorstad, Madison..........$25.00
Cora, Elsie & Hadley Ray, St. Louis, MO..........$20.00
Greg & Scottie Larson, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Nancy G. Williams, Madison..........$20.00
Bill & Cathy Kliebenstein, Mazomanie..........$20.00
Amy, Madison..........$20.00
Annie, Wishing Great Karma 2022-2023, Utica..........$11.00
Marlene Finger, Marshall..........$10.00
Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2.00
Anonymous..........$2,135.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$55,684.70
Today's Gift..........$13,808.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$69,492.70