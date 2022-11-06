 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers contribute more than $6,000 for children's toys at Christmas

  • 0
Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

George Hesselberg..........$511.11

Barbara & Millard Susman, Madison..........$500.00

Joseph Silverberg..........$495.00

Joan Schaefer, Madison..........$480.00

Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Ronald Fischer..........$300.00

People are also reading…

Lois Krantz..........$300.00

Carol O'Leary, Cottage Grove..........$250.00

Marilyn McDonald..........$250.00

Donald Griffin..........$250.00

Horky Family, Madison..........$200.00

Mark Rickenbach..........$200.00

Sherry Lepage..........$200.00

Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner..........$150.00

Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Willian Ehrhardt & Jessica Bartell..........$100.00

Richard Miller, Waunakee..........$100.00

American Family, on behalf of Daniel Sarbacker..........$100.00

Daniel Sarbacker ..........$100.00

Jim & Kay Lindbalde..........$100.00

Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Julie Bauer..........$75.00

Tracey King, Madison..........$50.00

James Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Sherri Crahen..........$50.00

WEDC Human Resources..........$50.00

John Borland..........$40.00

Payton, Tom & Mary, Madison..........$25.00

In Loving Memory of Jack & Elinor Dushack & Deceased children..........$25.00

Betty Scott, Madison..........$25.00

Richard Russo, Madison..........$25.00

Gary J. Richmond.......... in memory of Betty J. Richmond, Dodgeville..........$5.00

Total Anonymous..........$1,035.35

Today's Gifts..........$6,141.46

TOTAL TO DATE..........$6,141.46

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

55 mph wind gusts can't keep Badgers fans away from Saturday's game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics