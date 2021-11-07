 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers contribute more than $5,000 for holiday toys for children
0 Comments
alert
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers contribute more than $5,000 for holiday toys for children

  • 0
Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Ronald Fischer, Oregon..........$590.07

Love the Helping Hands program!..........$500.00

Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison..........$300.00

Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Dunn & Cindy Sheldon, Madison..........$250.00

The Nystrom Family Charitable Fund, Middleton..........$200.00

Jo Ann & Marlyn Klongland..........$200.00

Roy & Marian Sweeney, in honor of son Tim, Madison..........$150.00

Robin Andrews, Middleton..........$100.00

James Berger, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of our mother & father, Ruth & Forrest (Dewey) Badeau..........$100.00

Dave & Teri Kinney, Madison..........$100.00

Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner..........$100.00

Julie & Rob Bauer, Verona..........$75.00

Terry & Elizabeth Tuschen, Middleton..........$50.00

John Horton..........$50.00

Amazon Smile..........$36.08

Donation on behalf Dillon & Caleb Bare, Verona..........$30.00

Susan Intlekofer, Madison..........$25.00

Richard Russo, Madison..........$25.00

Joan Skalet, in memory of Joanne Aeschlimann, Black Earth..........$25.00

Arneson, in memory of Bill Albright, Stoughton..........$25.00

Margaret Solheim, Madison..........$10.00

Total anonymous..........$2,063.00

Today's Gifts..........$5,104.15

TOTAL TO DATE..........$5,104.15

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics