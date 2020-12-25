Readers contribute more than $350,000 for Christmas toys for area children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Shelley Moffatt & Tom Fendrick, Stoughton$1,000.00
Carol Knox, Verona$500.00
Steve O’Brien, Middleton$300.00
Margaret Angevine, Madison$300.00
Jessica Bartell & William Ehrhardt Charitable Fund$300.00
Greg & Beth Trost, Middleton$250.00
David Harth & Julie Genovese, Fitchburg$250.00
Pamela & Robert Camfield, Madison$200.00
The Keith May Family, Fitchburg..........$200.00
In memory of Tony & Alyce Laufenberg—Love, their daughters, Marshall$150.00
Marie & Warren Weinstein, Madison$150.00
Michael & Angela Gourlie, Madison$100.00
San & Sarah Orr, Lake Forest, Illinois$100.00
Deborah Tafs, in honor of Kathy Scoles & Dorothy Scoles, Spring Green$100.00
Jackson & Henry Stewart, in memory of Uncle Mitchell, Belleville$100.00
Russ & Janet Haas, Middleton$100.00
Barbara Lonnborg, Verona$100.00
Mary & Mike McKenna, Middleton$100.00
Christy Tubbs, Sun Prairie$100.00
Vickie Adkins, Portage$100.00
In loving memory of John W. MacInnis,Verona$100.00
Jane B. Johnson, Merrimac$100.00
Mark Shahan & Laura Brown, Madison$100.00
Judith Olson-Sutton, in loving memory of Bill Olson & Dick Olson, Madison$100.00
Richard Kundert, Blanchardville$100.00
Marianna Fuchs, Madison$100.00
Judy Fetherston, Oregon$100.00
John & Jeanne Nevin, Madison..........$100.00
Fritz & Ginny, Sauk Prairie$100.00
Lois A. Nelson, Madison$100.00
David Sundby, Stoughton$100.00
American Legion Post 501, Madison$100.00
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie$100.00
Mike Fiedler, Newville$100.00
Ed Burke, Madison$100.00
Marcy & Bob Voss, McFarland$100.00
Borowski Family, Madison$100.00
Stiner Family, Verona$100.00
Phil & Monica Mountford, Oregon$100.00
Brian Covey, Waunakee$75.00
In memory of Art, Margaret & Doug Klagos, Oregon$75.00
In Loving Memory of our “Christmas Angels,” Rolland & Betty Hustad$50.00
Susan Wood, in memory of Victor & Lucille Roelke & Rich Roelke to celebrate the season of giving$50.00
Chuck Greiber, in memory of Marcy, Madison$50.00
Tracy & David Eastman, in loving memory of Clayton & Mary Gundlach, Sun Prairie$50.00
Amy Ihlenfeldt, Madison$50.00
Michael & Loretta Gross, Cottage Grove$50.00
Mark Sachtjen, in memory of Scott Sachtjen, Monona$50.00
Edith Thayer & Arthur Wieczorek, Madison$50.00
Valerie Hamilton, Madison$50.00
Jim & Sharon Capacio, Madison$50.00
Bruce & Deb Darkow, Cottage Grove$50.00
Nancy Boyd, in memory of Nannette Boyd, Madison$50.00
Mark Clark Family, Mount Horeb$50.00
Teri Marche, Oregon$50.00
Tom & Marilyn O’Donnell, Prairie du Sac$50.00
H. Wescott Powell, Madison$50.00
In memory of Kenny Fosshage, Mazomanie$50.00
Bill & Linda Zeininger, Waupun$50.00
Ken Rineer, Madison$50.00
Jack & Diane Rappe, Madison$50.00
Holly R. Manson & Marilyn Nelson, Stoughton$50.00
Richard Miller, Middleton$50.00
Carol Ripp, Cross Plains$50.00
In loving memory of Virginia & Bernie Byrnes, Waunakee$50.00
J. Karcher, Madison$50.00
Dawn & Kyle Stiegert, Fitchburg$40.00
Bruce & Mary Lunde, Fitchburg$40.00
Tom & Sue Hefty, Madison$35.00
Stan & Cheryl Wildenberg, Madison$35.00
Kessenich’s Employees, Madison$35.00
Allen & Belinda Lukas, Madison$35.00
Lucas Powelka, Fall River$30.00
Brodie, Blake, Sadie, Liam, Hudson, Ava$30.00
Ralph Baumback, in memory of my wife, Wilma, Stoughton$30.00
Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee$30.00
Betty Breunig, in memory of Albert & Cecelia Endres, Sauk Prairie$29.00
Mike & Sally Zwettler, Mount Horeb$25.00
In Loving Memory of Bill and Marian Bongard, Madison$25.00
Brian Andreas, Madison$25.00
Jack & Lucille Winters, in memory of Jim & Ted Winters$25.00
Jeff & Jana Moore, Madison$25.00
John & Venita Cleary, Fitchburg$25.00
Nancy Wilson, Madison$25.00
Kristi Mulchahey, in memory of Susan Bollant, Waunakee$25.00
Krista Handel, in memory of Karen Mickelson Handel, Black Earth$25.00
Wayne & Mary Ann Martin, Madison$25.00
Owen & Darlene Raisbeck, Marshall$25.00
Kathy Lynch & David Lynch,Waunakee$25.00
Henry Bud Zavder, Waunakee$25.00
Jeff & Jody Zersen, Lodi$25.00
Mary Lou Maly, Madison$25.00
Eunice M. Schmitz$25.00
Betty Cooley, Bagley$25.00
Charles & Joan Rortvedt, in memory of Donald$25.00
George Findlen, Madison$25.00
J&S Andler, Beaver Dam$25.00
George & Barbara Pulvermacher, Cross Plains$25.00
Julie Kotschlevar & Ken Hunzicker, Middleton$25.00
Larry & Deb Ganser, Lodi$25.00
Lealyce Kardasz, Oregon$25.00
Rebeccca Anderson, Madison$20.00
Joanne Hanson, Monona$20.00
Rick & Shirley Kiesling, Stoughton$20.00
Jennifer DeMeio, Madison$20.00