Readers contribute more than $146,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Kevin Hayden & Linda Wankerl, Madison..........$1,500.00
Jacky Poller & John Mutschler, Dodgeville..........$600.00
Carol (Orange) Schroeder, This donation is from Orange Tree Imports, the result of our Neighborhood Toy Store Day celebration on Nov. 19..........$500.00
Linda Carpenter, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison..........$500.00
Dan & Doris Keyes, Madison..........$500.00
Paul Slota & Nancy Thompson, Middleton..........$300.00
The Slew Crew, Cross Plains..........$300.00
Stoughton FFA Alumni..........$300.00
Sarah & Steve Lowery, Waunakee..........$250.00
Sally Wilmeth & Terry Geurkink, in memory of Jenni & Kyle Geurkink, Verona..........$250.00
Bev Roelke, In loving memory of Marcus Roelke & Jan Natvig, Waunakee..........$250.00
Mark & Melinda Heinritz, Madison..........$250.00
Debbie Cleveland, in loving memory of Doug Cleveland, Verona..........$250.00
Diane Seder & Bruce Rosen, Madison..........$250.00
Bonnie Kleczka, in loving memory of Jerry, Middleton..........$200.00
James Fitzpatrick, Madison..........$200.00
John & Christine Moses, Madison..........$200.00
Donna & John Montgomery, Madison..........$200.00
Randy Wendt, in loving memory of Georgia, DeForest..........$200.00
Dick & Barbara Loftsgordon, Madison..........$200.00
Mark & Sarah Sundquist, Shorewood Hills..........$200.00
Dayl & Donald Normandt, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Monona Grove Men's Business Association, Monona..........$200.00
Evans Newman Donor Fund, Madison..........$200.00
Suzanne & Frank Poggio, Verona..........$150.00
Pucky, Grams, Brooke, Austin & Cassidy, Waunakee..........$125.00
Michael J. O'Connor Jr. & Ryan Greene, Milwaukee..........$110.00
Jim & Linda Heineke, in memory of Celeste Wencel, Middleton..........$100.00
Cheryl Adams Kadera, in loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$100.00
Don Davidson, Madison - Merry Christmas..........$100.00
Rich & Barb Purin, in memory of Lisa, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Dennis Klenheinz, Madison..........$100.00
Jeff Bowen, Madison..........$100.00
Paul Powers & Shari Cnare, Madison..........$100.00
Ray & Carol Clinton, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Sandra Ihle, Madison..........$100.00
Jack Farrell, in memory of Ruth Farrell, Middleton..........$100.00
Mark Lawton & Sue Schmid, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Jim & Judy Marcum, Madison..........$100.00
Diane Dietrich & Mark Martinka, Madison..........$100.00
Cece Easton, Madison..........$100.00
Kathy & Leo Spahn, in memory of Marianne & Martin Timmons, Middleton..........$100.00
Hartje Family, Evansville..........$100.00
Corso Family, Pardeeville..........$100.00
Rob & Marilyn Mosigin, Middleton..........$100.00
In loving memory of Mark Elliott, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Judith Aubey, Madison..........$100.00
Russ & Vicky Maier, in loving memory of brother Rick Maier, Waunakee..........$100.00
Scott J. Quinn, Madison..........$100.00
The McHugh's, Middleton..........$100.00
Steve Bersing Family, in memory of Harold & Donna Onsrud, Stoughton..........$75.00
In memory of Ryan & Darlene Gove, DeForest..........$75.00
Brodie, Blake, Sadie, Liam, Hudson, Ava - Monona..........$60.00
Jeffrey & Gail Schauer, Middleton..........$50.00
Darla Finchum, Freeport, AL..........$50.00
Grant & Deb Weina, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Marsha & Bruce Gregg, Madison..........$50.00
Ryan McAbee, Madison..........$50.00
Judy Rust, in loving memory of Dick Rust, Middleton..........$50.00
Raymond Sullivan, Presque Isle..........$50.00
Gary & Alice Heinrichs, in memory of Connor, Stoughton..........$50.00
Bill & Peg Jones, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bill & Ellen Montei, Madison..........$50.00
Martha Moye & John Lubarsky, Madison..........$50.00
Allan Wikum, Stoughton..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
In remembrance of Susan Ninemeier, Madison..........$50.00
Paul & Carol Nelson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Jerry Wilson & Pam Wilson, Madison..........$50.00
Stanley & Donna Klein, Madison..........$50.00
Paul & Kris Hesch, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Will Larson, Jefferson..........$50.00
Jim & Virginia Honer, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Francis & Bernice & Orvin & Vanita, Middleton..........$50.00
Jerry & Tess Nechkash, Oregon..........$50.00
Shawn Munz, Monona..........$50.00
Ed & Marilyn Baumann, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Sue Miller, in loving memory of Richard Miller, Madison..........$50.00
Alice Punwar, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Dorie Prochaska, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Mark & Linda Schwartz, McFarland..........$50.00
Diane & Dan Miller, in memory of mom, Betty Miller, Waunakee..........$50.00
Kylan & Bowen Pratsch, Madison..........$36.00
Steve & Judy Robert, Fall River..........$35.00
Brian & Kathy Graedel, Middleton..........$30.00
Kim & Peg Rickard, Portage..........$30.00
Frank Schlumpf & Jessie Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00
Pat & Maureen Kennedy, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Fran & Louis Rall, Madison..........$25.00
Arlene Theobald, in loving memory of Dale Theobald, Barneveld..........$25.00
Marilynn Withers, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Russell Sutter, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Butch & Cookie, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Judith Louer, Madison..........$25.00
Darce Olson, Middleton..........$25.00
Judy Kivlin, in memory of Larry E. Kivlin, Madison..........$25.00
Don Dolphin, Madison..........$25.00
Jill & Dick Gill, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Richard & April Drucker, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Tom & Dianne Totter, Verona..........$25.00
Jerry & Kathy, Stoughton..........$25.00
Jane Bernards, Monona..........$25.00
Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00
Annette & Brian Porter, in honor of Roscoe, Madison..........$20.00
Monica Metcalf, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Lisa Svoboda, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Kayla & Ryan Dollak, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Kim Squires, Madison..........$20.00
JT - in memory of a friendship..........$19.00
Steven Matula, in memory of Anthony & Alice Matula, Monona..........$10.00
Debra Lahr Foster, Mazomanie..........$10.00
Dan Meyer, Waunakee..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,800.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$131,073.70
Today's Gifts..........$15,355.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$146,428.70