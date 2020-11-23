 Skip to main content
Readers contribute more than $100,000 for children's toys at Christmas
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers contribute more than $100,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Dave & Terri Beck-Engel, Madison..........$500.00

The Concrete Remover, Middleton..........$500.00

Terry & Mary Warfield, Madison..........$500.00

In Honor of Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane, Jimy Jensen, Madison..........$400.00

Robert & Kathleen Poi, Madison..........$250.00

Jim & Marlene Scott, Mount Horeb..........$200.00

Sherill & Jerry Slack, in memory of John Cordts Slack, Stoughton..........$200.00

Jan & Don Haas, Madison..........$200.00

Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison..........$200.00

Scot & Jeanne Moss, Madison..........$200.00

Bill & Connie Mills, Fitchburg..........$200.00

Sandy & Marsh Finner, Verona..........$200.00

G.U. Wackman, Madison..........$175.00

Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona..........$150.00

Brian Schoeneck, Lodi..........$125.00

In memory of Don & Rose Burke, Belleville..........$125.00

Joseph & Marsha Biddick, in memory of Judith Clayton, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Rick & Sandy Nuernberg, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Dean Lucey, Black Earth..........$100.00

James Schommer, Lodi..........$100.00

In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$100.00

In memory of Mrs. JoLee Heiman, Marshall..........$100.00

Mary K. Crane, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. David Fahrbach, Madison..........$100.00

Robert Zellers, Madison..........$100.00

Paul & Barb Bergum, in honor of Thelma Hurd's 98th Birthday..........$100.00

Dennie Petersen, Madison..........$100.00

Archie & Julie Jakab, Madison..........$100.00

Gail & Greg Anderson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

In loving memory of Steven Erstad, Madison..........$100.00

Steve & Kate Peterson, Madison..........$100.00

Sharon & Terry Burke, Middleton..........$75.00

Wilson & Tamara Bloom, Verona..........$75.00

Dave & Barb Koenig, in honor of Grandchildren -- William, Ty, Whitney, Trey, Kinsley, David, Adaline -- Dane..........$70.00

Ed & Julie Lehr, Madison..........$60.00

Roger Pribbenow, in honor of Larry Svanda, Oregon..........$50.00

Lou Ann Rashke, Madison..........$50.00

Henry & Carmen Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00

Billie Hubacher, Waterloo..........$50.00

Chuck & Julie, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Joe & Ginger Cissell, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Virginia Brown, Brooklyn..........$50.00

Anne Thompson, Monona..........$50.00

Corso Family, Pardeeville..........$50.00

Curt & Sue, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Robert & Shirley Keel, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Anna & Bob Hoyt, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Ken & Sharon Diericks, Waunakee..........$50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Paul Wieland, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Marsha & Bruce Gregg, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Patricia & Michael Feller, Walt Feller, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Bill & Linda Fleming, Middleton..........$50.00

Dave & Nan Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00

Danielle & Erika L., Madison..........$50.00

Patricia Harrington, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Roger Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00

Peggy Beneker, McFarland..........$50.00

Dr. & Mrs. C.E. Mueller, Boscobel..........$50.00

Dave & Dee Margis, Montfort..........$50.00

Miller, Madison..........$50.00

Andrea Hotchkiss, DeForest..........$50.00

Clint & Jennifer Stovey, in memory of Eric Marquardt, Richland Center..........$50.00

Jim Lescohier, Stoughton..........$50.00

Bill & Avis Jabs, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Candi & Dennis Carlson, LaValle..........$50.00

Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00

Mike McCarty, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of my parents - Vernon & Millie Kelly..........$50.00

Gerald Statz Family..........$50.00

In memory of Alfred & Georgene (Jo) Quam, Stoughton..........$40.00

Phil & Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove..........$35.00

Bob & Phyllis Peterson, Windsor..........$30.00

Raymond J. Ellenbolt, Plain..........$30.00

Al & Anne Becker, Fitchburg..........$30.00

Barb Davidson, Ithaca, New York..........$26.00

George & Hannah Tincher, in memory of Camille, Stoughton..........$25.00

Chris & Eileen Zurbuchen, Verona..........$25.00

Leonard & Joanne Danielsen, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Ginny Roberts, Madison..........$25.00

Cindy Gilbertson, Stoughton..........$25.00

Jerry & Becky Kesler, Blanchardville..........$25.00

Jack & Boni Hanson, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00

Kelle Cannon, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Tosha Wetterneck & David Brenneis, Madison..........$25.00

Tony & Deb Ankowicz, Madison..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison, remembering Richard Yngsdal & the Noltner Family..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison, in honor of Kylie & Kara Yngsdal..........$25.00

Wilfred & Dorothy Wendt, Brooklyn..........$25.00

Susan Jefferson, Madison..........$25.00

Glen & Barbara Link, Beaver Dam..........$25.00

Tom & Lois Mosso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Eugene Setwyn, Reedsburg..........$25.00

Linda Netzer, Madison..........$25.00

Judy Kivlin, in memory of Larry Kivlin, Madison..........$25.00

David Gebauer, Madison..........$25.00

Jim & Sue Morrison, Madison..........$25.00

Judy Hoffman, in loving memory of Tom, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Allan & Ann Johnson, Lodi..........$25.00

Rob & Rita Smith, Reedsburg..........$25.00

Jeff & Kristi Brown, Madison, in loving memory of Ralph & Joyce Brown..........$25.00

Jeff & Kristi Brown, Madison, in loving memory of Jerry Stauffacher..........$25.00

Henry & Grace Lancaster, McFarland..........$25.00

Joan Barnett, Oregon..........$20.00

Bob & Becky Greiber, Stoughton..........$20.00

Betsy Calhoun, Evansville..........$20.00

Connie Fell, Madison..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,553.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$96,674.14

Today's Gifts..........$11,094.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$107,768.14

