The Capital Times Kids Fund's 2018 campaign to raise money to help local nonprofits address the challenges facing our young people officially comes to an end today.
Once again, readers came though with donations that, coupled with proceeds from the organization's assets, will allow the Kids Fund to provide grants to more than 50 organizations that deal with everything from the achievement gap to providing help to children with disabilities.
Donors came through with contributions as small as a dollar and as large as $10,000.
"We say 'thank you' to the hundreds of people who made the annual drive another success," commented Kids Fund President Paul Yochum.
The deadline to submit applications for 2019 grants is March 1, after which three committees will meet to review them. Final decisions are scheduled for the executive committee's meeting on April 4. More details on the application process are available at thekidsfund.org.
Kids Fund contributions are accepted at any time. Donations received after this week will be acknowledged at the start of the next campaign in November.
Following is a list of recent contributors:
Howard and Jean Druckenmiller, Madison, $50
Sandra Levin, Middleton, $50
Robert and Jessie Gwynne, Madison, $25
Sonia Rotar, Verona, $50
James and Gailann Noltner, Middleton, $500
Wilberta Donovan, Madison, $25
Jeffrey Davis, Verona, $200
Mike McCabe, Madison, $40
Dick and Margy Walker, Madison, $50
The Levin Family, Middleton, $100
Karen Warren, Madison, $100
Brian and Mary Andreas , Madison, $20
Jan and Maria Heide, Fitchburg, $20
John and Margie Bollig, Madison, $50
The Rowe Family, Madison, $25
Mary and Bruce Lunde, Fitchburg, $25
Jean Loup, Fitchburg, $75
Marc and Alice Hansen, Fitchburg, $25
Peter Mullen, Prairie du Sac, $20
Merlin and Louisa Havlik, Stoughton, $50
Richard and Margaret Schmelzer, Madison, $25
The Borowski Family, Madison, $100
Robert Lee, Lodi, $50
James Welsh, Madison, $300
Lenore Rowe, McFarland, $25
Lisa Lasecki, Madison, $25
Karen Meinholz-Niesen and Robert Niesen, Waunakee, $20
Sharon Carlson, Madison, $10
Paula Haseman and Ted Peterson, Madison, $50
Carole and Dennis Mohr, Fitchburg, $100
Robert and Louise Jeanne, Madison, $100
Wayne and Margaret Ringquist, Madison, $25
Melissa and Philip Ratcliff, Madison, $10
Shirley and Claire Robinson, in memory of Winston Severson, Monona, $25
Francis and Sally Schrag, Madison, $50
Susan Sweeney, Madison, $25
Roger Klopp, Stoughton, $50
Sharen McCormick, Waunakee, $10
Bob and Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee, $25
Anonymous, in memory of Todd Grueneberg, Madison, $50
Richard and Rita Paulson, Madison, $25
Bob Hunt, Lodi, $10
Linda and Charles Gorchels, Fitchburg, $50
Dan Anderson and Joan Nugent, Madison, $50
Gerald and Maureen Minnick, Middleton, $50
Lidia Berghammer, Madison, $15
Eve Galanter, Madison, $500
Robert Chiesa, Madison, $52
Amy and Gregory Kellesvig, Mount Horeb, $100
John and Barbara Tolch, Madison, $25
Judith and Stephen Kleinmaier, Madison, $50
John Kraniak, Madison, $50
Michael Lumina, Madison, $20
Dan and Sally Rossmiller, Madison, $35
Millie Jones and Robert Wynn, Madison, $35
Robert and Monica Hansen, Monona, $40
In honor of the Kippert-Schmidlach kids, Sun Prairie, $25
Geneva Eggers, Beloit, $35
Louis Cornelius and Priscilla Boroniec, Madison, $50
Stan and Nancy Johnson, Windsor, $25
Dean Mueller, Madison, $40
Katherine Brock, Madison, $100
Sharon Nellis, Madison, $100
Sreenivasa and Varalakshmi Reddy, East Walpole, Maryland, $20
Linda Eisele, Madison, $25
Ross and Penny DePaola, Madison, $50
Cynthia Bush, Madison, $50
Gabrielle Blood, Madison, $100
Laureen Thoemke Plum, Madison, $25
Michael and Debra Bergen, McFarland, $15
Marion Brown and Franklin Wilson, Madison, $50
Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie, $300
Michael and Diane McCarty, Madison, $250
Matilda Ripley, $200
J. Melvin, Madison, $5
B.A.D. Boys Utica Area, Utica, $10
Lisa Wolvin, Madison, $20
Steven McCosky, in loving memory of Mic and Janet McCosky, Madison, $300
Scott Wabakken, Madison, $400
C. K. Hegerfeld, Black Earth, $100
Jane and Tom Steidl, $100
Susan Reddan, $100
Susan Caulum, Madison, $50
Esther Olson, Belleville, $100
Bruce Cray, Middleton, $30
Anonymous, $2,095
Final Total: $87,285