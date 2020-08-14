Read the Cap Times People's Agenda and let us know what you think

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of May, the Cap Times announced a new project, a People’s Agenda to guide our coverage of public policy issues during this election season and beyond. We asked you to help us build that agenda by telling us what you want candidates to answer and what worries you most about your city or county.

We wanted to hear from a wide swath of Dane County, so we looked for new ways to get the word out about the project. Check out the “How we did this” section at the bottom for more on our outreach approach and the people who responded.

The responses we received have already shaped our coverage of this election season. Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly reviewed responses throughout the process to identify common themes, which she used to form interview and debate questions for state legislative candidates.

Today, after receiving more than 100 responses, we are publishing a first draft of our People’s Agenda. It includes, in order of frequency, the eight priorities that came up most often in the responses, along withsome related questions for elected officials that we heard or distilled.