Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GREEN AND SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 203 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR NEW GLARUS, OR 9 MILES SOUTH OF MOUNT HOREB, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FITCHBURG, VERONA, OREGON, MOUNT HOREB, BELLEVILLE, NEW GLARUS, BROOKLYN, MONTICELLO, ALBANY, DAYTON, MOUNT VERNON AND PAOLI. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.