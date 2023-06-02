Climbing aboard a restored B-25 Mitchell bomber is like entering a time capsule, its roaring engines and vibrating metal body tossing passengers back to a time of victory rolls and big band music when warbirds commanded the skies.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the Experimental Aircraft Association's Dane County chapter will be flying the B-25 Mitchell "Berlin Express" out of the Dane County Regional Airport at Wisconsin Aviation. It's part of a national tour for the "Berlin Express," which was built in 1943 and restored to airworthiness three years ago. Members of the public can purchase tickets for their own flight experiences aboard the "Berlin Express."

One of the most important aircraft of World War II, the B-25 is primarily known for being involved in the 1942 Doolittle Raid launched by the Air Force against Tokyo, America's first air first attack on the Japanese archipelago. The raid is named for Lt. Col. James Doolittle, who planned and led the operation.

Only 100 B-25s exist today, many on display in museums and memorials. According to the EAA, the "Berlin Express" is one of fewer than 20 still flying.

Richard Boswell remembers sitting in the cockpit at a time when the B-25 was an Air Force workhorse.

A former colonel and pilot, Boswell, now 91, served in the Air Force for 22 years. The B-25 Mitchell was the first plane he flew after pilot training and later used as an instructor and squadron leader.

In a word, climbing aboard the "Berlin Express" Thursday was "nostalgic" for Boswell, whose last flight in the B-25 Mitchell was in 1957.

"I've been out longer than I've been in now," he said. "It was a very good experience."

The B-25 Mitchells that Boswell flew didn't have the guns or camouflage, but otherwise, the "Berlin Express" "looked exactly like the ones I'd been flying," he said, the similarities enough to bring back a few memories.

"This was a fun airplane to fly," he said. "That was a very maneuverable airplane and easy to fly, really."

Reliable, too, he added. "I flew it for 2,500 hours and had no problems," he said. "I brag that I got more time in it than Jimmy Doolittle had."

In the cockpit Thursday was EAA pilot Julie Cruz, who's been flying warbirds since 2007. This is her third year with the "Berlin Express."

Cruz's fascination with planes began with a space camp discovery flight when she was 15. For a time, flying was a hobby for Cruz. Now, she flies Boeing 777s for United Airlines when she isn't behind the controls of wartime planes, a transition she says brings her "back to the basics."

"All the different airliners are super-automated, a lot of buttons to push, a lot of assist when it comes to flight controls," she said. "(The older planes are) what I call fun flying, you know, you get to actually fly the airplane the entire time, there's no autopilot."

For passengers on the aircraft, Cruz's main recommendation is headphones.

"This is probably the loudest bomber to come out of World War II," she said. "We use noise-cancelling headsets and that's still not even enough."

The noise may be loud, and the ride may be a bit less than a first-class experience, but Cruz says the experience of seeing the world from the B-25 is like no other, well worth any turbulence or engine sounds.

"That's all part of it, that's all experiencing the history that we're bringing over to see up close and personal."

