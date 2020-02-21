Rainbow flag murals may be front and center this summer

A series of colorful and highly visible public art installations are likely coming to Downtown Madison this summer.

On Tuesday, three members of the City Council will introduce a proposal for rainbow flag murals along the Capital City State Trail and at the top of State Street.

The murals would be installed sometime in June to coincide with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, Madison Bike Week, and the city’s Pride celebrations in August.

“I wanted to work on establishing this LGBTQ rainbow mural program based on hearing a lot of community interest and desire for this kind of program,” said District 3 Ald. Lindsay Lemmer. “This is something I’m really excited to see move along because I feel it reflects our inclusive values.”

The LGBTQ+ Rainbow Murals and Crossings Art Pilot Program is sponsored by Lemmer, District 2 Ald. Patrick Heck and District 4 Ald. Mike Verveer. All of the murals would be installed in Verveer’s district, which covers a portion of Downtown.