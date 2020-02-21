Rainbow flag murals may be front and center this summer

A series of colorful and highly visible public art installations are likely coming to Downtown Madison this summer.
On Tuesday, three members of the City Council will introduce a proposal for rainbow flag murals along the Capital City State Trail and at the top of State Street.
The murals would be installed sometime in June to coincide with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, Madison Bike Week, and the city’s Pride celebrations in August.
“I wanted to work on establishing this LGBTQ rainbow mural program based on hearing a lot of community interest and desire for this kind of program,” said District 3 Ald. Lindsay Lemmer. “This is something I’m really excited to see move along because I feel it reflects our inclusive values.”
The LGBTQ+ Rainbow Murals and Crossings Art Pilot Program is sponsored by Lemmer, District 2 Ald. Patrick Heck and District 4 Ald. Mike Verveer. All of the murals would be installed in Verveer’s district, which covers a portion of Downtown.
“This is not a new concept,” Verveer said. “This kind of inclusive public art that specifically celebrates LGBTQ pride has been installed literally all over the world, including in many U.S. locations. It’s not something that is groundbreaking in that sense, but it’s something I think would be really cool to do in Madison if the funding can be secured.”
The proposal includes four small rainbow flag murals covering pedestrian crossings on the Capital City State Trail along the Monona Terrace waterfront, and one much larger, 23-by-30-foot mural close to where State Street meets the Capitol Square.
Private financing
“Not one penny” of taxpayer dollars would go toward the projects, Verveer said. Funding would come instead from community organizations interested in supporting the pilot program.
“That lessens the possibility of a controversy, or anyone complaining this is a misuse of public funds,” he said. “That’s why we’re pursuing private fundraising to cover the cost of installation.”
The program would raise $40,000 from private donations. The total cost for the bike path murals is estimated at up to $11,718, while the State Street mural would cost up to $27,600. The city would be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the murals, which would last as long as the elements allow.
“The hope is that they would last a few years,” Verveer said.
Wisconsin’s winters are notoriously tough on roadways, which may explain why street murals haven’t caught on in Madison despite their popularity elsewhere in the U.S., said local painter and muralist Lynn Lee.
“Because of the elements and because of cars and traffic, they don’t last,” he said. “It has to do with the ice, the snow, the salt, the sand. All of that would definitely have some effect on it.”
Offering ‘message’
The proposal recalls Gov. Tony Evers’ order to fly a rainbow flag over the state Capitol for the first time in state history. The flag was raised to honor LGBTQ Pride Month last June.
Evers’ order was condemned by several state lawmakers and conservative groups, with some decrying perceived favoritism. Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling called it “a flagrant abuse of gubernatorial power” in a statement and likened it to flying a Christian or Nazi flag over the Capitol.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — the city’s first openly gay mayor — also raised a pride flag over the Madison Municipal Building last June, and the building itself was illuminated in rainbow colors throughout the month.
On Friday, Rhodes-Conway expressed support for the proposal to install the rainbow flag murals next summer.
“These rainbow pavement markings are a lovely way to celebrate the LGBTQ community here in Madison,” she said. “I am grateful to our community partners for helping us make this possible.”
While Verveer anticipates his City Council colleagues and the broader Madison community will be supportive of the proposal, he acknowledged the possibility of outcry beyond Madison.
“Certainly, it’s fair to say that some people, most likely from outside our community, will not embrace this initiative,” he said. “It’s public art, but it’s public art with a bit of a message.”