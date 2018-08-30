NORTH FREEDOM — The leaders of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum didn’t appear too worried Thursday afternoon as the rising Baraboo River cut off the museum from the rest of this tiny Sauk County village and threatened to flood some of its buildings.
“We aren’t new to the flood business,” said Jeffrey Bloohm, president of the museum’s board. He was referring to historic flooding in 2008 that destroyed valuable showpieces and equipment worth around $1 million. The museum had to borrow money to pay for repairs.
“Since ‘08 we’ve had a flood plan in place that we’ve been ready to activate whenever it was necessary,” Bloohm said. “We activated it Wednesday.”
The museum, which has been in North Freedom since 1963, operates a railroad with vintage equipment from the Civil War through World War II. About 20 volunteers showed up Wednesday afternoon so they could help move to higher ground the museum’s locomotives, about 23 other train cars and other equipment that were all important parts of the railroad industry during that period.
“We moved anything of value,” said Andy Spinelli, a director on the museum’s board.
Spinelli drove up from his home in Woodstock, Illinois, Wednesday to help move four steam-powered locomotives and three diesel-powered ones to higher ground. The most important was a 1900 steam-engine locomotive that had been owned by the Soo Lines.
If the engines of the old trains had gotten wet, Spinelli estimated the repair costs for each engine would reach about $250,000. “We saved the museum weeks of work and thousands of dollars by moving them,” he said.
Volunteers also filled sandbags and used plastic to protect the depot that is the starting point for about 18,000 visitors who travel to the museum each year to take rides on its historic trains that travel through the scenic Baraboo Bluffs. Water was closing in on the depot Thursday afternoon but it was dry inside, Spinelli said.
That’s significant because the most costly damage from the 2008 flood was at the depot, Bloohm said. “We lost everything in the basement in ‘08 like the electrical boxes, water pump, furnace. The floor on the first floor and the walls had to be torn out. It was catastrophic damage,” he said. “We are really hoping to prevent that this year.”
The countryside museum on Walnut Avenue had the look of a watery ghost town Thursday afternoon. There was nothing of value to see and people stayed away because hundreds of yards of Walnut Road were covered in water between the village and the museum. The only way to reach the museum was to loop around the village on country roads.
Creating an eerie ambience were the constant flashing and dinging train signals where the now-submerged tracks cross the road. Spinelli explained that the power had been shut off to the museum but the signals automatically started working off auxiliary batteries.
“The signals will stop when the batteries eventually die,” Spinelli said.
Bloohm was optimistic that the museum will power back up and resume its normal operations soon.
The National Weather Service was predicting the Baraboo River would crest at around 26.5 feet Thursday night at nearby Rock Springs before beginning to recede. Thus, Bloohm was confident the flood waters wouldn’t reach the same levels at the museum as during the 2008 flood, when the river crested at 28.7 feet in Rock Springs.
“So this is supposed to be 2 feet less than 2008. Two feet is a lot when you’re talking about floods,” Bloohm said. “So we were lucky.”
But luck doesn’t deserve most of the credit for saving the museum, Spinelli said. “We were pretty prepared for this,” he said.