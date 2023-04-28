Jonathan Zarov, then-host of the Friday "8 O’Clock Buzz" on community radio station WORT 89.9 FM, set the station’s record in 1999 for the most people interviewed in one hour.

On May 5, current Friday "Buzz" host Andy Moore will attempt to break Zarov’s record, according to a press release from the station.

In 1999, artists, musicians and community members lined up outside the WORT studios, 118 S. Bedford St., for the "14 Seconds of Fame Guest-a-thon."

The show featured fast talking, improvised music and dozens of community members, from musical duo Lou and Peter Berryman, to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, then a U.S. representative. In all, Zarov interviewed 71 guests, surpassing his previous 1997 "Guest-a-thon" record of 59 guests.

Now, on his one-year anniversary of hosting the show, Moore will host another "Guest-a-thon" with a goal of interviewing at least 72 people in one hour to break Zarov’s 24-year record.

Members of the public are invited to show up at the station by 7:45 a.m on May 5 to help make history.

In the October 1999 "Guest-a-thon" broadcast, Moore was one of the interviewees, bringing a guitar and performing what he called "the world’s shortest bluegrass song" about the station:

You can hear the Democrats on public radio

You can hear Republicans on the Sly show

You can get your sports and weather from your home TV

But the only place you can hear communists is on W-O-R-T

Zarov stepped down in 2021 after 28 years on the air.

