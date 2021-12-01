Quivey's Grove restaurant going against the grain by requesting vaccination

The measure is a request rather than a requirement, and Garton said it's still a "work in progress."

The idea is to keep Quivey's staff, who are all vaccinated, as safe as possible, especially with new COVID-19 variants, she said.

The restaurant, which marked its 40th anniversary last year, communicated its vaccine request in a Nov. 14 email to customers, and posted signs with the same appeal on the doors of both the Stable Grill and the Stone House, an Italianate fieldstone mansion popular for special occasions.

Nobody at the restaurant checks vaccine cards. It's handled on the honor system, Garton said.

"We're trying to figure out the logistics of how to be able to do that in an efficient way," she said about checking vaccine status.

Garton and Kuenning said finding new employees is challenging, and they can't spare a staff member to do the checking.

"We are unable to find employees to guard the gate," Kuenning said. "The choice to be vaccinated is certainly up to every individual, but we feel we have the right to ask people to be vaccinated to come into our buildings."