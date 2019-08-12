Attorneys for former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus said Monday that university officials don't want to re-admit Cephus, who was acquitted earlier this month of sexual assault charges.
"We have received a clear message ... that they do not want Quintez Cephus to be a student at the university this semester," attorney Stephen Meyer said in an interview.
A university official not authorized to speak publicly about the Cephus matter said no decision has been made yet on his re-admission.
Cephus, along with two of his attorneys and members of the Wisconsin football team are expected to appear at a press conference at 4 p.m. today in front of a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Madison Municipal Building in Downtown Madison.
Meyer declined to say whether he thinks the university intends to keep Cephus from re-enrolling at all but said the university has been provided with plenty of information from the criminal trial to make a decision and urged officials there to "listen to what the jury said."
Cephus last week filed a petition seeking his re-admission to the university, which expelled him last semester. Under the UW System administrative code, the only way a student who is expelled can be reinstated is by written petition, which would be decided by Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
At the time, Cephus’ lawyers asked the university to respond by Thursday.
A jury found Cephus, 21, not guilty on Aug. 2 of sexual assault charges stemming from an April 2018 encounter with two women at his apartment. Prosecutors had argued the women were too intoxicated to consent to sex, which Cephus' attorneys said was consensual.
Meyer declined to go into Cephus' next steps if the university ultimately refuses to allow him back in, but promised "the gloves will come off and all options will be on the table."
Cephus was suspended from the team in August, and the university expelled him in March after its own investigation.
Coach Paul Chryst said last week he would welcome the wide receiver back to the team if he were re-admitted.
Meyer wasn't sure how many of Cephus' teammates would appear at the press conference to support him, but said a group of players has already sent a letter to Blank urging Cephus' re-admission.
"For a university to ignore a jury verdict and basically upend (Cephus') civil rights is not what this university is about. This is a final plea to Chancellor Blank and the Board of Regents to make a decision based on its own ideals and mission," a notice announcing the press conference says.