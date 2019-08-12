“UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition,” the statement said. “We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it.”
The statement goes on to note the student code of conduct is separate from criminal law and that “students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal.”
Cephus, along with two of his attorneys and members of the Wisconsin football team are expected to appear at a press conference at 4 p.m. today in front of a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Madison Municipal Building in Downtown Madison.
Meyer declined to say whether he thinks the university intends to keep Cephus from re-enrolling at all but said the university has been provided with plenty of information from the criminal trial to make a decision and urged officials there to "listen to what the jury said."
Seven current members of the team, Zach Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan, Garrett Groshek, Chris Orr, AJ Taylor and Jonathan Taylor, sent a letter to Blank urging her do "what is right and fair" by reinstating their teammate.
“You have all the facts,” the letter states. “You and your staff now have an opportunity to make a fully informed decision for the first time. Your decision can alleviate a racial tension felt by your students. You get to decide if the University confirms or corrects this feeling.”
Cephus last week filed a petition seeking his re-admission to the university, which expelled him last semester. Under the UW System administrative code, the only way a student who is expelled can be reinstated is by written petition, which would be decided by Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
At the time, his lawyers asked the university to respond by Thursday.
Cephus, 21, was suspended from the team in August after being charged with sexual assault of two women in his apartment near the UW-Madison campus. A jury acquitted him of those charges on Aug. 2 after about 45 minutes of deliberation at the end of a week-long trial.
The university expelled him in March after conducting its own investigation.
Cephus filed a federal lawsuit alleging that UW violated his constitutional rights by pursuing a student disciplinary investigation while he was unable to defend himself because of the then-ongoing criminal investigation.
That case was dropped in March, but his lawyers said at the time it could be re-filed after the criminal case ended.
Meyer declined to go into Cephus' next steps if the university ultimately refuses to allow him back in, but promised "the gloves will come off and all options will be on the table."