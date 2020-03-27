Quintessential American delivery adjusts, hopes to ride out COVID-19

Delivery distancing

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Glass Nickel and Ian's have sought to limit contact between customers and employees. Ian's is encouraging credit card payments and Glass Nickel has stopped taking cash entirely. Neither is requiring customers to sign for their orders.

Glass Nickel has gone so far as to include restrictions recommended by public health officials in a pop-up box on its home page. Among them: Drivers are not allowed to enter homes or businesses, customers are asked not to open their doors until the driver has set the food down and moved away, and those with pick-up orders should have a car door or trunk open to receive their pizzas and then close them themselves.

Spots were marked in the parking lot of Glass Nickel's East Side Madison location for customers getting take-out, and a sign was posted telling them to park, call, and a staff member will come out with their order.

On Friday afternoon, Glass Nickel delivery manager Scotty Perkins placed a medium Boaris Karloff -- a specialty pie with salami, pepperoni and ham -- on the stoop of a home on Valley Road on Madison's Far East Side, rang the doorbell, and then stepped back to his car. When no one came out, he called from the driveway and customer soon stepped outside.