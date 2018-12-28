An employee of a South Side gas station rushed to put out flames coming from a car at a gas pump, keeping the fire from reaching the pump.
The incident happened on Sunday morning at a Kwik Trip station on Fish Hatchery Road just north of the Beltline, the Madison Fire Department said.
Ladder Co. 6 responded to the gas station, and upon arrival, found a 2005 Buick parked next to the pumps, its hood open and dry chemical extinguisher residue on the engine and underneath the car.
"Holding the extinguisher was an employee, who saw the fire and grabbed the extinguisher to put it out," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
"His quick actions prevented the fire from engulfing the car, potentially preventing the fire from spreading to the nearby gas pumps and gas station."
The car owner said he drove it regularly but had to jump the battery multiple times in recent days.