Questions linger about when Dane County would allow full reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County's public health department isn't saying how much progress must be made against the coronavirus before limits on public gatherings and businesses are eliminated, leaving open the possibility of near-empty stadiums and arenas when Badgers sports start up in the fall and businesses limiting the number of people allowed through their doors in perpetuity.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's reopening plan, released Monday and known as Forward Dane, mandates a phased-in approach to the size of public gatherings and the number of people allowed at one time into stores, restaurants and other venues — all based on the county's ability to meet a range of criteria on testing, new cases and other health metrics.

The county is currently in the "prepare for safe reopen" phase and could move into the first phase of the four-phase plan as early as Tuesday. For that to happen, the county must be meeting specific benchmarks for nine criteria, including contacting 70% to 85% of all new cases within 48 hours of test collection and conducting 400 to 800 tests per day. As of Monday, the county was meeting that threshold, but new ratings are due this coming Monday.