Questions linger about when Dane County would allow full reopening
With clear skies and a high of 70 degrees there was little social distancing on display at the Union Terrace Wednesday. UW-Madison Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said campus police don’t have the authority to enforce the county’s ban on gatherings but said he hopes police will soon have a campus ordinance they can carry out. The Madison area can expect more beautiful weather Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County's public health department isn't saying how much progress must be made against the coronavirus before limits on public gatherings and businesses are eliminated, leaving open the possibility of near-empty stadiums and arenas when Badgers sports start up in the fall and businesses limiting the number of people allowed through their doors in perpetuity.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's reopening plan, released Monday and known as Forward Dane, mandates a phased-in approach to the size of public gatherings and the number of people allowed at one time into stores, restaurants and other venues — all based on the county's ability to meet a range of criteria on testing, new cases and other health metrics.

The county is currently in the "prepare for safe reopen" phase and could move into the first phase of the four-phase plan as early as Tuesday. For that to happen, the county must be meeting specific benchmarks for nine criteria, including contacting 70% to 85% of all new cases within 48 hours of test collection and conducting 400 to 800 tests per day. As of Monday, the county was meeting that threshold, but new ratings are due this coming Monday.

More progress on the metrics is necessary to move into phases two and three, with each phase lasting at least 14 days, the same as the incubation period for the virus. But under the plan, the county would remain in phase three — which limits large gatherings to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors and most businesses' capacity to 75% — "until widespread protections are available."

What constitutes "widespread protections" being "available," however, is not defined in the plan, and on Wednesday, the department wasn't saying whether it means universal access to an as-yet undeveloped vaccine against the virus, or something short of that.

"Right now we are focusing on providing clear guidance and expectations for the next three phases," the public health department said in an unsigned email.

In a tweet Tuesday, the state chamber of commerce's Scott Manley called the county's plan "ridiculous overreach," and contended that with the plan's limits on large gatherings, "they’ve effectively killed Badger football, hockey and basketball for 2020."

"Our reading of it is you remain in phase three until a vaccine is widely available," Manley, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce executive vice president of government relations, said in an interview Wednesday.

He said many elements of the plan appear to conflict with state law and the state Supreme Court's decision last week overturning Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration's "safer at home" order.

State law gives local public health departments the power to implement regulations "that it considers necessary to protect and improve public health" but says those regulations "may be no less stringent than, and may not conflict with, state statutes and rules of the department."

The health department's March order closing schools and limiting the size of public gatherings was done under the authority of a different chapter of state law that allows the local health officer to take “all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable disease," and provides for a fine of not more than $500, a jail term of no more than 30 days or both for violating orders under made under law.

The health department did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on Forward Dane's legal basis.

