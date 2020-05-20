Questions linger about when Dane County will allow full reopening; UW bans large gatherings

More progress on the metrics is necessary to move into phases two and three, with each phase lasting at least 14 days, the same as the incubation period for the virus. But under the plan, the county would remain in phase three — which limits large gatherings to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors and most businesses' capacity to 75% — "until widespread protections are available."

What constitutes "widespread protections" being "available," however, is not defined in the plan, and on Wednesday, the department wasn't saying whether it means universal access to an as-yet undeveloped vaccine against the virus, or something short of that.

"Right now we are focusing on providing clear guidance and expectations for the next three phases," the public health department said in an unsigned email.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Public health experts don't expect a vaccine to fight the coronavirus will be available before the end of the year, at the earliest.

In a tweet Tuesday, the state chamber of commerce's Scott Manley called the county's plan "ridiculous overreach.