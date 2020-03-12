Questions & answers on local event cancellations/updates due to COVID-19 outbreak

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.

Cap Times readers had questions about whether specific events will be held, in addition to how best to judge whether to attend a gathering.

Here's what we found out. We'll update this list of questions and answers as we get them.

Is the St. Paddy's Day parade going to happen?

No. The parade is canceled. Organizers issued this statement: “The 23rd annual Madison St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns raised about the health and safety of our community. Health officials haven’t officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won’t be hosting the annual celebration. We also will cancel the post parade party at LJ’s.”

Will Canoecopia be held at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend?