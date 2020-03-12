Questions & answers on local event cancellations/updates due to COVID-19 outbreak

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.
Cap Times readers had questions about whether specific events will be held, in addition to how best to judge whether to attend a gathering.
Here's what we found out. We'll update this list of questions and answers as we get them.
Is the St. Paddy's Day parade going to happen?
No. The parade is canceled. Organizers issued this statement: “The 23rd annual Madison St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns raised about the health and safety of our community. Health officials haven’t officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won’t be hosting the annual celebration. We also will cancel the post parade party at LJ’s.”
Will Canoecopia be held at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend?
Yes. Cannoecopia, billed as the largest paddlesport expo in the world, brings vendors and enthusiasts to the Alliant Energy Center this week. Bike-O-Rama and Jerry’s Small Camping Trailer Expo are also on the schedule, and on Thursday, country singer Jason Aldean is bringing his We Back tour. See Steve Elbow's story for more information.
Should I go to concerts?
Broadly, health officials have urged “social distancing,” which includes avoiding large gatherings. While this restriction particularly applies to people in higher-risk categories, such as those over 60 or with underlying health conditions, even younger, healthier people can catch and transmit the disease to vulnerable populations.
Several touring acts have canceled shows in Madison (see list below). In addition, local venues have announced they are taking additional precautions.
Is the Wisconsin Film Festival still on, in light of UW and other closures?
At this point, the festival is still on. However, given that the UW is canceling all campus events through April 10, that could definitely change. The UW Alumni Association canceled its April 4 afternoon film festival event “A Conversation with Jill Soloway” in coordination with the UW’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
What do you consider a large group? I currently attend a fitness class at the Senior Center. The class has about 20 people in it. Should I not attend?
Public Health Madison & Dane County says in its coronavirus recommendations that “people at higher risk for severe illness should stay home and away from large groups as much as possible. This includes public places with lots of people and large gatherings where there will be close contact with others.” People at higher risk include those 60 and older, those with weakened immune systems and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) ”recommends that all non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people be canceled or postponed statewide to help protect Wisconsinites from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those who are most vulnerable to infection and severe disease. DHS supports the decisions of any event organizers that elect to cancel or postpone events with less than 250 attendees in order to protect their communities."
Are music and event venues such as The Overture, Barrymore, Sylvie and elsewhere planning to cancel events?
Here is a list of concerts and other events that have been canceled, or postponed, which we will continue to update:
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, The Sylvee, March 13 — postponed to Sept. 4
Opening of "Uncommon Accumulation: The Mark and Judy Bednar Collection of Chicago Imagism," March 13, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art — canceled (the exhibition is scheduled to be up through July 19)
Madison Jazz Society concert, March 22 — canceled
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, April 2, Orpheum Theater — postponed
"13," spring musical at LaFollette High School, March 12-14 — canceled
"The Wolves," spring play at University Theatre, April 9-16 — canceled
Glitch Mob, The Sylvee, April 12 — postponed, no makeup date announced
What's still on?
Shows at Overture Center, including the run of the national tour of "Wicked" in Overture Hall through March 29 and Children's Theater of Madison's production of "Peter Pan" through March 22, are scheduled to go on as planned.
CTM released a statement that echoes many others we've received, asking folks to take precautions in the theater and stay home if they're feeling sick. "If you are not able to make a performance due to illness, please contact the Overture Center box office for a ticket exchange; otherwise, we will accept the ticket as a donation to support our mission," CTM wrote. "We will reach out to you via email if circumstances change and we need to cancel any performances."