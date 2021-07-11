Q&A: Rage Fund founder Anna Gouker turns anger into opportunities for people with disabilities

Your book is called “Don't Ask Permission to Fly.” What does it mean to fly?

I think the overall context of the title is don't allow other people to impose their impression of who you are and what you can accomplish on you. You are in charge of defining yourself and helping other people see the you that you really are. That's been a constant theme in my life. I'm still figuring out all the ways that I can benefit the people around me, but I just want to make sure I'm making a positive contribution.

Writing a book, in itself, was the experience of flying. Putting my thoughts on paper was a huge step forward for me. At 35, I think I've spent a lot of time trying not to let other people see me struggle. The reality is, if we shield people from our true experiences, how is anyone ever supposed to understand the reality of what's going on for so many people?

You say in the book that running for the Dane County Board of Supervisors was one of the best things you've ever done. Why?