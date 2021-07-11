Q&A: Rage Fund founder Anna Gouker turns anger into opportunities for people with disabilities

Anna Gouker always knew she’d make an important contribution to society. Back in college, though, she wasn’t sure how. But when she read about the field of rehabilitation psychology, she knew she'd found her career. “I saw two words: ‘advocacy’ and ‘disability,’” Gouker recalled. “Those are two things that light me up.”
Born in a small town in northern Illinois, she and her brother were diagnosed as babies with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that requires them to use motorized wheelchairs and ventilators. But they were also born to a mom who had trained as a special education instructor, who told them that they had gifts to share with the world and who made sure they had the opportunities to uncover those gifts.
So in 2011, she headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a master's degree at the country’s top rehabilitation psychology program, where she learned how to help people with disabilities achieve their goals. Today, as outreach coordinator for AchieveAbilities, she builds relationships with companies and helps clients with disabilities get that first interview.
But she hasn’t just stuck to her day job. In 2018, she ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. When she wasn’t elected, she turned that energy to starting “Lead the Way with Anna Gouker,” a podcast where she interviews Dane County leaders. And in December, she published “Don’t Ask Permission to Fly,” a collection of personal essays.
Now, she’s launched her own organization, The Rage Fund, which aims to create change by channeling frustration over the progress that hasn’t yet been made for people with disabilities. Among other things, she’s hoping to address the critical shortage of in-home caregivers. Without a stable support team, she said, people with disabilities struggle to achieve their goals and can even end up forced into nursing homes. “It is time for people with disabilities to focus on thriving instead of putting their enormous energy into just surviving,” reads a description of the project. But Gouker is optimistic, noting that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans have finally gotten the country talking about the crucial role of caregivers.
Gouker spoke with the Cap Times about setting high expectations, turning rage into power and avoiding a “mundane existence.”
You credit your mom with setting high expectations for you and your brother from a really early age. How did she do that, and what do you think other folks can learn from her approach?
When my brother and I were diagnosed, doctors told my parents that the likelihood of survival was very low past age 2, something that families are told for some reason even today, with all the medical advancements. I think my mom was always (thinking), “Let's not focus on the projections. Let’s focus on what we can control today and we will face whatever comes when it comes.”
Research has shown that people with disabilities who are surrounded by people at a young age who tell them they're gifted and have things to offer are much more likely to find a goal that they want to work toward. But I think it's a really rare thing, even now in 2021, to have a mom of a child with a disability who really is committed to seeing their child grow and contribute.
What are you hoping to change with The Rage Fund?
There's a statewide caregiver shortage in Wisconsin, and there’s a global shortage of nurses. (In 2019), I was having this conversation with a friend who was like, “You know, this problem is not going away.” And then 2020 happened. With the pandemic, people in nursing homes were having worse outcomes, health wise, really highlighting issues people with disabilities are very aware of: Nursing homes are not always equipped to be a healthy and safe environment for everyone. So, it just really seemed like the moment was here and the need was clearer than ever to come up with solutions.
We came up with the RAGE4CARE Initiative, which is intended to grow the workforce of in-home care providers. We want to have a social media campaign and also develop relationships with nursing schools, to really make it known to the public that this is a good job that does not have an imminent threat of automation. We're also coming up with an app called RAGE4INFO. One part would be for professionals interested in becoming an in-home care provider to find out the different avenues. And the other part would be for people with disabilities to show what services are available in all 50 states. If you depend on publicly funded services, it's often very challenging to learn what's available.
And why “rage”?
In that moment, I just found myself so frustrated and so angry knowing that me and a lot of people that I know are hitting the same barriers over and over and over again and things just aren’t changing. The struggle that people have experienced in trying to maintain their lives in the community and not have to go to a nursing home — it’s a tremendous, daily, constant struggle. And then I was watching an interview with Alanis Morrissette, and they were asking her, “How do you feel about anger being your brand?” And she was like, “I don’t think that's such a bad thing. Anger and rage — it’s what you do with it.” And I was like, “Oh my gosh, that’s it.” Our goal is to use rage as a positive life force for change.
How does the shift toward more people working remotely change things for the people who you help find employment?
I think that any flexibility is a benefit to everyone. It’s beneficial to employers to have honest conversations with their employees about what things need to be accomplished and how that individual sees themselves being most effective. And so the fact that work-from-home is more relevant now than ever, I think that's a positive thing for people with disabilities and people without disabilities.
Your book is called “Don't Ask Permission to Fly.” What does it mean to fly?
I think the overall context of the title is don't allow other people to impose their impression of who you are and what you can accomplish on you. You are in charge of defining yourself and helping other people see the you that you really are. That's been a constant theme in my life. I'm still figuring out all the ways that I can benefit the people around me, but I just want to make sure I'm making a positive contribution.
Writing a book, in itself, was the experience of flying. Putting my thoughts on paper was a huge step forward for me. At 35, I think I've spent a lot of time trying not to let other people see me struggle. The reality is, if we shield people from our true experiences, how is anyone ever supposed to understand the reality of what's going on for so many people?
You say in the book that running for the Dane County Board of Supervisors was one of the best things you've ever done. Why?
It was such a whirlwind experience. I was newly unemployed at the time, and learned that there was an open seat coming up on the Dane County Board, and decided to jump in. It was a great opportunity to work closely with my father, who was very involved in local politics in Illinois. For the two or three years before that, I had spent so much time in my office, so I wasn’t out in the world a whole lot in front of people. And then suddenly I had this opportunity to really command a room and have people hear my ideas. It just really put me on the spot. That was pretty terrifying, but hopefully it helped me grow a bit.
One line in the book that stuck with me was about your “commitment to live a great life rather than a mundane existence.” What does it take to do that?
I think that people just need to develop a certain level of comfort around the idea of uncertainty. That’s true for everyone, but as a person with a disability, I feel like so many of us are extra aware of the uncertainty in life. That can make it more challenging to take a risk or to take a step forward, and even to get a job, because certain Social Security cash benefits could be impacted. That makes it a huge risk to even attempt to pursue paid employment, as you never know what’s going to happen with employment or with your health. I have days where I'm pretty scared to take a risk or start a new thing, but I also know that I can't just keep my gifts to myself because that would not help anyone.
