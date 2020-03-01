Once a year on Fusion Day, scientists descend on their legislators’ offices in Washington, D.C., to advocate for the energy source that powers the sun.

With further research, these scientists say nuclear fusion could soon be a solution to climate change here on Earth: a limitless source of clean energy that neither releases greenhouse gases nor the enduring radioactive material produced by current nuclear power plants.

Where existing nuclear power plants generate energy by splitting atoms — a process called fission — a fusion power plant would replicate the extreme heat at the core of the sun, which causes lighter atoms to fuse into heavier ones and releases massive amounts of energy in the process.

For decades, fusion researchers have been tied up in understanding the fundamentals of the “fourth state of matter” called plasma, a soup of positively and negatively charged particles that is created when a gas is heated to extraordinary temperatures. In the past few years, however, fusion researchers have developed such a good handle on these fundamental elements that they are starting to apply them to a practical, viable energy project, said Stephanie Diem, an associate professor in the department of engineering physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Diem has worked on nuclear fusion for more than two decades since she came to the UW as a freshman. On a day-to-day basis she works on Pegasus-III and develops microwaves that heat plasma to temperatures hotter than the sun — 100 million degrees — that are then contained by a “magnetic bottle.” She is one of more than 150 faculty, staff and students involved in fusion research at UW, an interdisciplinary effort that spans the theoretical, experimental and technological facets of the promising energy source.

Diem and others from UW, along with researchers from 34 other nations, will apply what they’ve learned to an experimental machine in the South of France as part of ITER, an international collaboration that hopes to prove the feasibility of nuclear fusion.

How did you get connected to fusion?

What really hooked me on it was when Ray Fonck (professor emeritus at UW) was describing the experiment. You’re trying to confine really, really hot gas that’s at temperatures where it becomes a plasma. This is a soup of electrically charged particles and you use magnets to confine it. And the analogy he said was, “you’re trying to confine jelly with rubber bands.” It’s a really complex problem, and it's a really fun one to solve.

How does fusion compare to other energy sources we use?

If you’re looking at the fuel for fusion, you can get it from water, and we use two different isotopes of hydrogen — one’s called deuterium and the other isotope of hydrogen that we use is tritium. And if you extract the deuterium from one bathtub and combine that with the tritium that you can get from using the lithium from two laptop batteries, if you combine those via fusion that gives you enough energy to supply one human being for the rest of their life. That’s everything from powering your car, to powering all of your electronics, the lights in your house, getting to and from work — everything. If you equate that to how much coal you would have to burn to provide energy for one lifetime, it would take 230 tons of coal that you have to burn and it would produce 380 tons of pollution. The byproduct of the fusion process is just helium.

At the end of the ITER collaboration, will you have something that creates that sort of output?

ITER is designed to produce 10 times more power than you put into running the experiment. They’re constructing it now, and are about 70 percent completed with construction. It’s a partnership between the USA, the EU, Japan, Russia, China, Korea and India. They’ll be running their experiment starting in 2025.

At that time, they will just be running it for the first time, making sure all the systems work together. Then, in 2035, they will introduce tritium to the reaction so they will actually be producing more energy than they put in. And what’s unique about ITER is that it’s the first fusion experiment that will ever be capable of producing more power out than we put into it.

If all goes according to plan with ITER, are we left with something that’s viable and could create enough energy for a person with just two lithium batteries and a bathtub of water?

ITER is a science experiment. It’s a culmination of all of our models and all of our expertise to date to try to be the proof of principle. And then what we need to do next is to hone into the engineering that we need to make a commercial power plant. The U.S. is also working on this, too, in supplement to ITER. What we’re working on in the U.S. is more of a compact pilot plant pathway. This is using high magnetic fields. Our hope is to have this compact pilot plant in the 2040s. It will be supplemented by the knowledge that we have from ITER.

How does really hot plasma translate into energy you can use?

The reaction I mentioned earlier — deuterium with tritium — produces a helium, but it also produces an energetic neutron. The energetic neutron is a neutral particle so you can’t confine it with a magnetic field, so that means it will escape the magnetic fields. We will be surrounding the reactor with what we call a blanket, and the blanket will be able to slow down the neutron to get the energy from the neutron. It basically heats up the material, and then we use that energy to generate steam, to turn a turbine, to generate electricity, like a lot of our power plants do now.

Can you go into what the primary barriers are in fulfilling this sort of technology and making this a viable energy source? Is it mostly financial or mostly technical — or both?

It’s both, they’re tied to one another. We’ve done a lot of work on how we perfect these magnetic bottles, but we also have to do a lot of supportive work on the technology that goes along with that. I mentioned that blanket material — we need the technology to make the optimal blanket that can absorb that energy.

There’s also a lot of materials research that we need. It’s really, really hot, and some heat will be escaping. So we really need robust materials that can handle not only the heat but also that energy from the neutron, too.

Of the people working on fusion at UW, is the threat of climate change central to the reason they do this day in, day out?

A lot of us got into fusion because we wanted to help save the world, to be honest. A lot of people are concerned about climate change, and for me personally this is the way that I could help solve that problem. So a lot of us are driven by that. That drive fueled into this long range strategic planning process that our community is doing because we felt that we wanted to get everyone together to find a path that our community could get behind to really optimize the process to bring fusion to commercial use at a fast pace.

Tell me why the people that say this is a technology that is only 10 or 20 years away are wrong.

We’ve really made a lot of breakthroughs in recent years with the magnetic technology and plasma confinement that allow us to actually take that leap forward, to transition from what has traditionally been a science-driven program to study fundamentals of plasma physics and now focus all of our knowledge on an energy program. We really have the tools right now that we can tackle this issue and make that transition.

How has research into nuclear fusion and plasma over the past few decades resulted in things that people may not have known came from fusion research?

By studying plasma in a laboratory environment and also looking at space plasmas, we’ve been able to come up with models to describe those astrophysical plasmas and then we actually apply that to how we interpret GPS, so it has made everything from your phones to your GPS devices more accurate. Plasma processing, which is when you use plasmas to etch and deposit material onto silicon wafers, has improved performance of electronics and made them significantly smaller, lighter and more efficient. They also use plasma to make the turbine blades of jet engines stronger, so that makes our plane engines stronger, have a longer life, and they’re safer. Fusion research has led to techniques that are used in production of medical isotopes and neutron imaging techniques.

That’s just a few of them. There’s a lot more. It’s pretty impressive.

This story was a collaboration between Wisconsin Watch, the Cap Times and the Fuller Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news outlet that focuses on women’s issues. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch collaborates with news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works published by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.

