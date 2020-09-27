× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pete Souza’s journey from behind the camera to in front of it is complete with the new documentary, “The Way I See It.”

For eight years, as the official White House photographer during the administration of President Barack Obama, Souza prided himself on being able to become all invisible, his camera quietly clicking away in the background as he documented moments big and historic, as well as small but revealing, of life in the White House.

After President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Souza began using his Instagram feed to share some of the photos, often subtly (and not-so-subtly) drawing contrasts between Obama and Trump. An image of Obama munching on fruit in a grocery store was captioned “POTUS with a peach as opposed to an impeached POTUS.”

“The Way I See It,” directed by Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”) makes those same comparisons in viewing President Obama (and President Ronald Reagan, who Souza also worked for) through Souza’s lens. The film has a limited theatrical run (though not in Madison) and will premiere on MSNBC at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Souza, who moved to Madison last year to be closer to his wife's family, talked with the Cap Times about moving to Madison, the power of a photograph, and why Trump's refusal to release unstaged photos from his presidency is so detrimental:

What has life in Madison been like for you?

Well, it was great until COVID hit. I've been able to get out and about on my bike pretty much, you know, four or five times a week. And that's a good thing in terms of, despite COVID, being able to get outside a little bit. But you know, now, I haven't been pretty much anywhere since March, going to a restaurant or I haven't been to my fitness centers since March. And so I look forward to, hopefully sometime next year again, getting back to normal.

How much photography have you been able to do?

I have a new granddaughter, so she’s my subject right now. And I’ve actually been fooling around a lot with macro photography. I've covered a few of the protests, not on a regular basis, just every now and then. So, you know, I get out and about when I can.

You’re someone who prized being able to stay in the background. What is it like to be the subject of your own documentary?

It's a little daunting. Yeah, you know, to be the subject. There was a certain anonymity that I still had, but I did feel that was worth losing that anonymity in order to get this story out there a little bit more publicly. Not everybody is paying attention to Instagram, where I'd already developed a pretty good following. I just thought the film would be a different medium to get that same message out.

What is it about a photograph that has such power? There are moments in the film where you see video footage of an event, and then you see your still photo of the same moment and it just sort of pops into life and emotion all of a sudden.

I think the still image just has that kind of power to it. It can sear in your brain, more so than a video. There are some instances where video helps tell the story better, but to me the power of the still image, it can really reveal the situation that is happening.

Why is photography such a good way to document history?

For the same reasons. I think part of it too, is that if, when you're in these intense meetings, where highly classified information is being discussed, it's nearly impossible to have a video camera in the room or audio. Because a video camera changes the way people will talk, in many instances. You're so concerned about what you're saying that that may actually change the situation in front of you.

Where a still camera doesn't have that kind of limitation, where it's easier to blend into the background. And make images as things unfold, without people changing what they're gonna say, because they know audio is not being captured.

What goes through your mind when you are preparing to photograph something? Do you have a composition in mind and then wait for the moment to occur? Or are you more reacting to the situation?

I'd say it’s a little of both depending on the particular situation. There's a picture that's gotten a lot of attention, where (Obama) is bending over, and this little African American kid is touching his head. That happened so fast. I mean, I literally have one frame, and it was gone. And the composition is a little haphazard, I must say. But I think that almost adds to the weight of the picture.

But then there are instances where, like you say, you’ve got the composition, and you’re just hoping the moment happens within your composition.

What aspects of your personality helped you in your role as White House photographer?

I'm sort of a low-key person. I developed this ability to be very stealthy about making pictures and using a small footprint with quiet cameras, not using a flash and not using a motor drive and not trying to be a participant in a meeting that I have no business being a participant in.

I’m there as an observer. I did try to always remember that. I would never speak up during a meeting, unless I was with him alone. I was just very comfortable being part of a scene rather than a participant.

You shot a lot of meetings in the same room for eight years. Even though the room was the Oval Office and many of the meetings were very important, was that boring?

There were a lot of similar meetings where people are sitting in the same chair, the same part of the sofa. And yeah, those were hard. You can photograph it from 20 different angles, and it's still kind of a boring picture.

But I did try to always keep in mind the history component, right? You don't necessarily know whether any given meeting someday is going to have historical significance. So you're still trying to make interesting pictures and also trying to make pictures that include, you know, who are the people in the room, right? When, in due time, people get to see all of my pictures, all 2 million of them, they'll see a lot of boring pictures. But they'll also get to see, OK, who was in this room this day that he was having a phone call with Vladimir Putin?

Speaking of documenting history and phone calls with Vladimir Putin, what are the repercussions when you don't have proper transparency in documented photography of a president's term? Which is where we're at.

I’ll give you a specific example. Throughout his eight years I photographed every single phone call that Barack Obama made. You think of a picture of a phone call as not very exciting. But I always tried to show context. I always tried to show who’s in the room. Sometimes you can really capture the mood of that particular phone call. If it’s tense, if it’s fun, what’s actually happening.

Look at the Trump administration. We’ve got a guy who was essentially impeached because of one phone call, right? We’ve never seen a picture of that! I, for one, would be fascinated. Where was the phone call made? Was it in the Oval Office? Was it in the residence? Who was in the room where he made the phone call? What was the mood and the emotion? Can you see it on his face? We don’t know, because we’ve never seen that picture. I, for one, would be furious.

In journalism today, there have been cutbacks, and reporters are often tasked with taking their own photos. Do you think the work of photojournalism is still properly valued?

You just look at the work that's been done, especially during the early days of COVID and with the Black Lives Matter movement. There's been incredible photography that's been done by some very dedicated photojournalists.

But I do worry about the small newspapers having to cut budgets, and the photographers are often the first to go. That’s concerning to me on a local level. I think that does a disservice to the readers.

What do you hope the documentary accomplishes?

Hopefully, people get a sense of what the job of the White House photographer is, the importance of it, that it’s about documenting for history. But I also hope that they get a real window into President Obama and to a lesser degree, President Reagan. That you get a good sense of the leadership qualities — character, empathy, compassion, honesty, using the bully pulpit. What it’s really like for a president.

The photographs reveal that character in a very visceral way, I think.

