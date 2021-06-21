Q&A: nibiiwakamigkwe wants Madison to 're-Indigenize' Pride

Artist and organizer nibiiwakamigkwe has long seen an issue with how Madison organizations and events interact with their Indigenous communities. The answer to this problem, they say, is not to decolonize these spaces — but to “re-Indigenize” them.
nibiiwakamigkwe, 27, a Métis, Onyota'a:ka, Anishinaabe and Two-Spirit person, was born and raised in northern Wisconsin. They moved to Teejop, or Madison, to study botany at the University of Wisconsin, and have stayed in the city ever since. nibiiwakamigkwe currently works as an artist, educator, co-owner and cultural coordinator at giige on Williamson Street, a queer, Indigenous-focused collective space.
“I feel really lucky to spend time with my amazing collective members, and to be able to work with Indigenous and queer folks from around the region,” nibiiwakamigkwe (pronounced nib-ee-wa-COM-ee-kway) said. “I still consider myself very much so to be early career, but I've been working in traditional Indigenous art since I was very little. I started beadwork when I was eight.”
Their experiences in Madison have forced them to reckon with how little Natives are involved in contemporary settings, aside from offering historical perspectives or acknowledgments. In the context of Pride Month, Madison’s Indigenous queer, trans and Two-Spirited populations are continuously excluded from Pride celebrations and media coverage.
nibiiwakamigkwe believes this can change.
Why is preserving and fostering Native culture important to you?
For Indigenous people, especially in my experience, culture and community have a complete overlap. That also overlaps with resilience, and survival and with our past histories of colonization. Maintaining and really working with our traditional materials, and utilizing traditional lifeways is important in that it allows us to carry on as our ancestors did, and it also means that we have something to pass on to our descendants in whatever form that may take.
How would you define being “Two-Spirit?”
Two-Spirit is an Indigenous term. It was originally an English term; it was essentially ratified in 1990, at what was then called the Native Lesbian and Gay Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Two-Spirit, or what we also might call Two-Spirited, queer, trans Indigenous people, basically functions as an umbrella term for a lot of different languages and linguistical terms. There (are) almost 600 federally recognized tribes in the United States, even more so in Canada. That's not even to mention all of Central and South America and the Caribbean. This term is exclusive to Indigenous people from the Americas.
What is the importance of Two-Spirits in Native American history and culture?
It had a lot of different interpretations. Two-Spirit roles in our communities vary greatly by nation, and even by band and region. For instance, among the Apsáalooke or Crow people in Montana, Two-Spirited people were often matchmakers because they could understand the whole encompassing human experience, human attraction and how people get along. For other nations, they might be medicine people. Two-Spirit essentially means that we are fulfilling community roles outside what might be traditionally prescribed to us. For some places, someone who acts as a warrior who wasn't expected to, would then carry on that role. For me as, as an Anishinaabe person, that sometimes means that I'm fulfilling roles that might not necessarily have been expected of me.
We are really lucky as Anishinaabe people, that we don't have gender pronouns. When you're learning Anishinaabemowin, there is a singular third-person pronoun, to go with a plural third-person pronoun. The only way that you can actually differentiate the gender of it, is to actually place a gendered noun with it.
We also have gradients where, depending on the linguistical region, there can be five separate gender terms to refer to someone's gender, whereas in English, oftentimes (it) is put into a very traditional binary. But that's not necessarily conditional for us. Two-Spirit means so much, in so many different cultures. It's really valuable for us to learn the actual terms in our language for people who identify as we do. That's how you get this really strong bond. Someone who's Two-Spirited might also identify as queer and trans in those English terms, but they also might not. It's important to respect that term.
Have there been ripple effects of colonization on Native perception of Two-Spirit identities?
Yes, and I think it's valuable to talk about this. We often say, and this is something that's incredibly common in my experience, that we have to pretend to be white to be accepted as queer and we have to pretend to be straight to be accepted as Native. Both of those paradigms come from the effects of colonization. Queerness is very much so a white issue, and I'm glad to be seeing changes in that recently. We acknowledge that Marsha P. Johnson is the reason we have Pride and she was a Black trans woman! It's good that we are seeing more changes.
There are lingering impacts of the boarding school system and the trafficking of Indigenous people in forced labor because of the reservation system. When we look at the missing and murdered Indigenous persons crisis now, oftentimes, those numbers are coming from these effects of fear, where we were told that every part of our culture was wrong. Having long hair, having a fluid gender spectrum and gender expression, how we live, what we ate, everything. So much of what made us, our community and our culture, was taken away.
When our elders express pain or discomfort around Two-Spirited or queer trans people from their own community, those are residual effects of that colonization. That's something that we all have to grow past and to be really gentle with ourselves and with our communities in light of all of this history.
You took issue with an article from Madison Magazine that highlighted 11 LGBTQ Madisonians without any Asian or Native representation or anyone that uses they/them pronouns. What was it like to experience that during the month of Pride?
Part of the reason I took verbal, public issue with this is because (of) a continued experience of erasure. It isn't just one outlet or one organization. It’s a continued experience where we see a lack of interest or care in our identities. I think what hurts so much is (that) it came out in May. So a little bit before Pride month, but with the goal of being for Pride, and during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States. We’ve seen the Atlanta shooting specifically targeting Asian people, and we've recently seen news coming out of Kamloops, British Columbia, and Brandon, Manitoba, of finding mass graves of children at former residential schools that were run by churches but sanctioned by the Canadian government. I think what was so hard in seeing that article run is just moments of desolation where you wonder, as a person coming from a marginalized identity, why do they only care about us when we're dead?
I think all of the people who are featured deserve their place in that article, but it was hard to see 11 chances to include us, potentially even more if they had just expanded the article, and 11 times it was decided that for some reason, we were not to be included. Sometimes we are forgotten or we aren't considered a living part of the city, Native and Indigenous identities explicitly. We are considered a part of a situational historic past as opposed to a contemporary and active presence.
This was an article published on stolen Ho-Chunk land, (which) is a two-hour drive south of my traditional homelands as an Anishinaabe person. When we don't see our names, when we don't see that representation, I think of all of the amazing work that my colleagues, my peers and community members are doing here in Madison. I wonder if that just wasn't seen as important enough, and I wonder what do we have to do to be represented? What do we have to do to be seen as valued? There are Two-Spirit, queer and trans Indigenous people in medicine, who are involved in politics, who are involved in direct action, who are doing so much good work in this community that are being left out. Experiencing that erasure is very disheartening, and I believe it's also attributing to the lack of retention of Indigenous communities in the city.
How can Madison de-colonize Pride?
So the opposite of pride is shame, right? And we celebrate Pride Month because of the shame that we've been forced to feel. So because we did not experience shame in Indigenous communities for our gender and sexuality, the decolonized version of Pride (would) essentially be no pride! However, because we live in a colonial society, we need to have Pride. So in this case, the better word might be re-Indigenize, instead of decolonize Pride. And that's the word that we often use.
What's really important is to acknowledge and bring in indigenous people with Two-Spirit identities to conversations about Pride. Oftentimes, I feel like we are just messaged at the last moment, a few days before the event, saying, ‘Hey, can you do a land acknowledgment?’ Then we go there, and we don't know if that's going to be a safe place for us. So involving Indigenous people who identify as queer, trans or Two-Spirit is really important. I think that creating conditions that are safe for Indigenous people is also important. In recent years, we've been able to talk about the potential harms of having police present at Pride because of the historical trauma police have enacted on queer and trans communities, especially queer, trans communities of color.
When people are trying to be allies, to Native or Indigenous people, realize that if your allyship does not incorporate being accepting and supportive of queer and trans Native and Indigenous people or Two-Spirited people — and that means being accepting of gender identity and pronoun use — that also means that you are not supporting us. That's another form of colonization, and that's anti-Native. If we are seeing the involvement of organizations that have been and currently are harmful to Indigenous people, that makes that affiliation anti-queer and trans, anti-Two-Spirit.
What is your advice to people looking to support queer, trans and Two-Spirited people?
Working with Indigenous people, with the original stewards of the land, people who have that understanding is one of the most important things that people can do. That can sometimes be difficult since but we are still living, we still have to leave space for our own lives and we do so much work for our own communities. But making those efforts to reach out and, to involve Indigenous people in a meaningful way, in a way that actually creates response and action, is one of the best things that you can do.
It’s not just reading a book or taking a class, something that doesn't necessarily involve actual Native people. It's realizing that we are contemporary, we are living and we are all around. it's important to understand that Indigenous and Native might not necessarily be what you expect. There are Afro-Indigenous people, Indigenous people who are Latina, and Indigenous people who are Asian and indigenous, people who experience multiple identities. We have diversity within our communities as well. It's important to be incredibly open and accepting, realizing that modernity is not exclusive to white or European people.
We are living just as vibrant and complex lives as other people.
