Q&A: nibiiwakamigkwe wants Madison to 're-Indigenize' Pride

This was an article published on stolen Ho-Chunk land, (which) is a two-hour drive south of my traditional homelands as an Anishinaabe person. When we don't see our names, when we don't see that representation, I think of all of the amazing work that my colleagues, my peers and community members are doing here in Madison. I wonder if that just wasn't seen as important enough, and I wonder what do we have to do to be represented? What do we have to do to be seen as valued? There are Two-Spirit, queer and trans Indigenous people in medicine, who are involved in politics, who are involved in direct action, who are doing so much good work in this community that are being left out. Experiencing that erasure is very disheartening, and I believe it's also attributing to the lack of retention of Indigenous communities in the city.

How can Madison de-colonize Pride?

So the opposite of pride is shame, right? And we celebrate Pride Month because of the shame that we've been forced to feel. So because we did not experience shame in Indigenous communities for our gender and sexuality, the decolonized version of Pride (would) essentially be no pride! However, because we live in a colonial society, we need to have Pride. So in this case, the better word might be re-Indigenize, instead of decolonize Pride. And that's the word that we often use.