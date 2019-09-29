Longtime UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone left big shoes to fill — especially when those shoes were dangling hundreds of feet off the ground.
For 50 years, Leckrone was the face of the band at the university, leading the group at college football games or filling the Kohl Center for the annual Varsity Band concert — which traditionally featured Leckrone in a sparkly vest flying into the arena on wires high above the audience.
Corey Pompey takes it all in stride. The 37-year-old Pompey was hired to replace the retiring Leckrone this fall, and faces the challenge of leading the band with enthusiasm and equanimity. Some fans have already noticed changes — in particular, an updated playlist — but it’s Pompey’s goal to give the fans the same Wisconsin band they know and love.
Pompey talked about his background in music, his philosophy for working with students, and if he’ll ever get up on that darn wire:
How does being band director here compare to how you thought it would be?
You know, it’s interesting. I didn’t have any expectations, if that makes sense. I didn’t really know what to expect. My hope is that the transition would be smooth, and we really tried to plan everything so it would be. Having said that, you just never know. So I honestly didn’t really walk into it thinking, it’s going to go this way or it’s going to go that way. Other than just, “Please, let it go well.”
We have a long season to go, but so far so good. Knock on wood.
Did you play in a marching band when you were growing up?
I was in high school band. I was a saxophone player, however I did not play saxophone in high school band. I played saxophone in college band. So I marched all through high school and college.
What did you play in high school?
In high school, I played sousaphone for three years, and trombone freshman year. And that was because the band director said he needed some low brass players. So I did it.
When I got to college to study music, my professor made it clear that I was going to be playing saxophone in marching band, if I was going to play in marching band.
What attracted you to music, being in the band and lugging that sousaphone around?
I honestly don’t know, other than I just liked it and I thought it would be fun to do. My family weren’t musicians or anything like that. I saw bands playing and thought, "I want to do that."
When did you decide that you were going to make it your career?
I would say freshman year of college. I started out as a music education major.
So you knew then.
No, I didn’t know then. I started out as a music education major with the idea that I would graduate with my degree and go to law school. I knew that you could go to law school with any degree, so I decided that I might as well major in something that I liked, or that I think would be fun. So I majored in music education.
Now, having said that, it wasn’t long before I realized that I would not be going to law school. That’s kind of how it all happened. It was something that I realized that I liked to do.
What did you like best about music education and being a band director? The music? The students? Both?
I love working with the students and I love working with music. They kind of blend together. You really don’t have one without the other, if that makes sense. You can’t do what we do in isolation. If that was true I’d be a soloist or something. But I’m not. I like working with groups of people and I like the collaborative process.
How did you feel about coming into this program, which had been run by Mike Leckrone for half a century?
I try not to think about it. It’s a very fair question. I try not to think about it, because if I start thinking about that, then I might get overwhelmed. I certainly realize that he left a huge legacy here, and the band in many ways is popular because of the things that he did. I’m well aware of those things and the big shoes that I have to fill. That’s not lost on me.
However, if I allow myself to think about that too long, it could overwhelm me. I kind of disconnect from it, if that makes sense. But when I say “disconnect,” I worry that that might come across as disrespectful. I just mean I know about all those things, but I’m trying to do the job as best I can. If I try to attempt to replace him, then I might be found wanting.
Did you come in thinking in terms of “Here’s what I want to preserve about this program,” and “Here’s what I want to change”? Or were you just thinking, “Here’s what works best for me and this band.”
It’s a hard question to answer. On one hand, my goal is to as much as possible allow the Wisconsin band to be the Wisconsin band. Someone that’s at a football game looking at the band, my hope is that they see the same band that they saw last year.
Are there some changes that we’ve made? Yes. I don’t know whether or not those changes would be readily available to somebody who is looking at the group. For example, we’re using new systems for how we chart drill. Mike did all of the arrangements for the band so we’ve got different arrangers that they’re using.
Some infrastructure things. But in terms of how we march and the presentation that we give to the fans, my hope is that will be consistent. And if we can improve on those things, we will. But I’m not looking to change the band, so to speak.
How about song selection? I saw one student quoted as being excited that a Beyonce song was being included.
Yeah, we’ve got different taste in music. Now, our tastes overlap a little bit. But we’ve got different tastes, and I’m a different person than he is.
What’s your philosophy when it comes to dealing with students? I’m guessing that a man named Pompey can’t have a volcanic temper.
(Laughs) I try to stay even-keeled. I try not to get too high, and I try not to get too low. And sometimes it’s hard. My hope is that I could work with the students just as I’m talking to you right now. But that’s not to say I don’t get excited from time to time, which is a euphemism for saying that’s not to say I don’t raise my voice from time to time.
But I try to be me. I don’t like to yell in anger, let’s put it that way, when something doesn’t go the way that it should. I try to be measured and give honest feedback, while also letting them know what they’re doing well.
What do you see as the mission of a band, both for the community at large and for the musicians in the band?
That’s a great question, because it is multifaceted. We have to entertain the fans. That’s the number one mission. But equally number one is we have to make sure the students get a good experience. It’s important to me that they have a great experience musically and otherwise. It’s important for me that the organization be something that the university can be proud of, and that the state can be proud of as well. We’re always trying to balance those things as best we can.
You go to a professional sporting event and odds are you won’t hear any live music. What do you think the importance is of having live music at a college event?
I think it’s indispensable. To me that’s part of what makes the college game day experience great. It’s interesting to me, because I’ve performed in professional stadiums at professional games with collegiate groups. When we perform in those venues, usually the people managing the entertainment aspects of those venues talk about what a good time they always have when college bands come.
And then you look at the collegiate landscape, across the board, they’re trying to get their game day atmosphere to be more like a professional atmosphere. And I suppose I get it. It’s for recruiting. It’s so when the students come to play they’ll be able to imagine that they too can play in the NFL. But I think what we do is important, and I think what we do is unique.
Are you excited about the challenge of your first UW Varsity Concert next spring? I know people have wondered if you’ll be flying on wires the way Leckrone traditionally did.
It excites me as a challenge and is something I do think about from time to time. We’re going to continue doing the spring concert, and I want people to feel like it has high production values. We’re in the early stages of planning.
The likelihood that I’ll come out of the ceiling hanging on some kind of wire is low. So somehow we’re going to have to keep the energy up, and keep the production values up, if that’s not a part of it.