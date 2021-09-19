Q&A: Jeff Burkhart on how the Literacy Network boosted COVID vaccine knowledge

As the COVID-19 pandemic has turned schools upside down, we've seen headlines about school-age kids’ struggles with virtual school, high schoolers’ prom dreams deferred and a college freshman year like no other. But there’s been less attention on the adult students who squeeze in ESL or GED classes alongside their work schedules and parenting responsibilities. Those are the students Jeff Burkhart supports as executive director of the Literacy Network of Dane County.
It’s Burkart’s 13th year at the helm of the 47-year-old adult education school, where he oversaw the move from a former cheese store with a leaky roof to its current location at 701 Dane St. Around 75% of the students are in ESL classes, though the school also offers classes on reading and writing, computer skills and GED preparation. Like other local adult education programs, the Literacy Network moved its classes online last year, with teachers and students learning the ropes of remote learning together.
As the pandemic took its toll, Burkhart and his staff looked for new ways to help their students make it through. More than 50% of students lost jobs in the first two months of the pandemic. “It was a pretty desperate, dire situation,” , Burkhart said, so the staff created lists of community resources students might need and worked with the Catholic Multicultural Center to coordinate food delivery for about 30 families. Things have improved since then, he said, but with so many working “on the frontlines” in the service industry, he knows they’re at heightened risk.
And then, in spring, the Literacy Network took on another challenge: educating students about COVID vaccines. With a $13,000 grant from the Department of Health Services to do vaccine outreach in communities of color, it created an easy-to-understand curriculum that would answer students’ questions about the vaccine.
“When we think about literacy, we don't always think about getting a vaccine, but there are very clear connections between providing support in reading, writing and language skills, and helping to keep you and your family safe,” Burkhart said.
He spoke with the Cap Times about the success of that initiative, the virtues of writing in plain language, and the role his school might play in helping the refugees who’ve fled Afghanistan learn English.
How did the Literacy Network decide to play a role in educating the community about vaccines?
We did an initial survey in early April which found that our students were getting vaccinated at a lower rate than the rest of the community. We wanted to find out from them why they were not getting the vaccine. What we found was people had a lot of questions about it: Can undocumented people get the vaccine? Where can I get it? Are they free? Can a pregnant woman get it?
It wasn't necessarily that they were anti-vaccine. It was just that they wanted to have more information about it. The information that's out there about the vaccines is not really geared towards people who don't speak English as a first language, so it's very difficult to understand. Even just scheduling a COVID test, it's really complicated to understand how to access the webpage where you register.
So we built a curriculum around some really practical English language learning techniques, making it into a story about a person who learns about the vaccine and who gets some information that's helpful to them in making their own informed decision. So we weren't telling people that they had to get the vaccine, we were just providing them the information that they needed.
Tell me about the results that you saw.
After delivering this curriculum to about 400 of our students, we saw that the number of people who were vaccinated or at least had their first shot was at 78%. That was in early June. If you think back to early June, that the general population was vaccinated at a rate of about 60%. So, we went from about 20 points below the average to about 20 points above the average within the course of about two months.
That just showed that we were really a trusted source of information for our students. And it showed that our students really take this issue seriously. I think there might be some larger implications for ways that we could share important information with people. When you're connected to an organization or to a network of some sort, you're going to listen to the information that's being shared with you.
What surprised you about the process?
I was actually pretty surprised to see how much of an impact this really simple process had. We thought it would work, but it worked a lot better than we thought it would. About 65% of our students in the initial survey had questions about the vaccine, and that went way down to like 6% in the last survey, only about two months later. So we basically answered all the questions that people had, and then they were getting vaccinated.
It was just a really surprising and impressive thing that our staff was able to do. Our staff worked really hard on this curriculum. They knew the audience, and they knew the best way to help them make a decision was to listen to them, understand what their concerns were and then provide the best information they could in accessible ways.
How has the Literacy Network adapted its classes to the pandemic?
We are requiring all people in the building to be vaccinated and wear masks, and we have smaller classes (in-person) so that we're able to socially distance. Hopefully we can continue with this, but since the beginning of the pandemic, we started learning about Zoom and how to use the breakout rooms, and interactive tools for learning online. We were excited to see that most of our students could access things remotely. It may not be ideal: They may not always have a great internet connection or computer, but we've been able to purchase some computers to loan out to our students, and people are using their smartphones to study.
We're continuing to offer tutoring and classes online, and I think that will be most of our students still in the fall semester. Just like many other organizations, we're trying to just keep our finger on the pulse and listen to what is happening from our public health department, and we're just trying to do our best to help our students continue to move forward in their lives.
The U.S. is preparing to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, some of whom are currently at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy. How would the Literacy Network locally be involved in supporting those folks?
For any refugee, no matter where they're from, if they're resettled here in Dane County and they need English language services, we will be the provider of those services. We’re contracted with the Department of Children and Families and Jewish Social Services to help support those families. We do not know yet if any Afghan refugees will be eventually resettled here in Dane County. We're more than happy to support them.
We recognize that a lot of people care greatly about the refugees coming out of Afghanistan right now, and we're very grateful for the outpouring of support for those refugees. What I've told folks who have inquired with us about supporting them is that we’re more than happy to accept volunteer applications, and we'll keep you up to date as to when folks from Afghanistan are going to be resettled here in Madison. But we have people from all over the world in our refugee education program who need their support as well. We have people from the Democratic Republic of Congo, from Syria, from Iraq, from Palestine, who have been resettled here and have faced a lot of challenges themselves as well.
And what's next for the Literacy Network?
We are really excited about a lot of developments in terms of the ways that our students are able to connect to other organizations after working with us. We really see ourselves as an essential connector to people's goals and dreams. We have a transitions program where we're connecting directly with Madison College, because most of our students say they’d like to study at Madison College and get a certificate or a degree. No matter what your hoped-for field of study, we're going to help you get to that field. For most of our students, it’s going to take a couple of years to get there, so we're in it for the long haul.
Another thing that we're hoping to do in the future is expand into other areas of the Madison community and have more of a solid presence on the north side and east side of Madison. Our offices are located on the south side, and we’ve got a lot of good partnerships with other organizations. But we recognize that there are areas of our community where we need to be.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.