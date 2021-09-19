Q&A: Jeff Burkhart on how the Literacy Network boosted COVID vaccine knowledge

We're continuing to offer tutoring and classes online, and I think that will be most of our students still in the fall semester. Just like many other organizations, we're trying to just keep our finger on the pulse and listen to what is happening from our public health department, and we're just trying to do our best to help our students continue to move forward in their lives.

The U.S. is preparing to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, some of whom are currently at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy. How would the Literacy Network locally be involved in supporting those folks?

For any refugee, no matter where they're from, if they're resettled here in Dane County and they need English language services, we will be the provider of those services. We’re contracted with the Department of Children and Families and Jewish Social Services to help support those families. We do not know yet if any Afghan refugees will be eventually resettled here in Dane County. We're more than happy to support them.