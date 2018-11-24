If the keys to success are “location, location, location,” it may seem incredible that Pam Schwarzbach and Troy Kattreh survived their first year as owners of Hive of Madison, a retail store located on Monroe Street — a road that was swallowed up in major construction for half the year.
But the location was exactly what saved them, Schwarzbach said.
“We probably would not have opened a store if it was not in that location. Just knowing how well developed that area is, both in retail and in food, but also the commitment to shop local,” she said. “Not a lot of communities have that kind of support that we have with clients there.”
Hive is a outdoor and lifestyle apparel store in the former Lucca Fine Men’s Clothing space at 1904 Monroe St. Schwarzbach and Kattreh, who are married, spent years as owners of an independent sales agency representing outdoor brands like Mountain Hardwear and Chaco before taking the plunge into their own retail location.
After opening last November, they weathered construction and the routine, stressful days when the till at the end of the day was not quite what they had hoped.
“There were a couple of days where we wondered if the doors were unlocked. Like, did we remember to unlock the doors today?” Schwarzbach said.
Even so, they’ve done well enough to propel them into the next year, and they give a lot of credit to the Monroe neighborhood for rallying around them. With Monroe Street newly open, they’re excited for the year ahead. The couple set aside time from their Florida vacation to talk to the Cap Times.
What does it feel like to pass the one-year mark and have Monroe Street reopen?
Kattreh: Relief.
I know you have the two entrances to your store, one on Monroe and one on Harrison Street. What was that like in the first year with the construction?
Schwarzbach: I would say overall it was better than we had anticipated. But we were super fortunate to have Trader Joe's across the way, where people were going to go no matter what. Because of that, our cross street never closed, which I think was a huge, huge benefit for us.
Kattreh: Having that second entrance and having Trader Joe's directly across the street was the saving grace of our business this first year. It certainly helped immeasurably in terms of the traffic flow and consumers being able to continually get to our store even when Monroe Street was entirely closed, even when the sidewalk in front of our store was also torn up.
What did you hear from your new Monroe Street neighbors as far as how the construction affected them?
Schwarzbach: In talking to businesses the entire length of Monroe Street, I think it was particularly hard for “LoMo,” or lower Monroe on the western side down by Knickerbocker. That area was particularly hard hit because there was no access to it, even from the side streets, for part of the year … I think most people in the 1800, 1900, 2000 blocks have done pretty well.
Kattreh: And “pretty well” means they haven’t gone out of business.
Schwarzbach: They hit their bottom goal. There was a lot of rent negotiation on the front end and concessions that were made. People planned well, which was good. There were definitely abbreviated hours and cutbacks on staffing to keep payables in line.
Kattreh: Most merchants, at least those we have talked to — we've spoken to a range, that's restaurants as well as traditional retail merchants — were down between 15 and 30 percent. So I think that, this is just anecdotally speaking, but I think that when you look at the number of restaurants that have either closed or are likely to close, it just speaks to the fact that their margin is just so much tighter. They just don't have that kind of margin built-in that they can weather being down 15 to 30 percent.
What have been some of the most rewarding experiences of owning a retail store?
Schwarzbach: I think I could say two things. One, the gratitude of us being in the neighborhood that we’re in. The number of customers who come in and say, “We are so glad you're here.” We hear that almost daily. But also looking back and knowing that eight out of 10 employees have been there since the day we opened ... We often talk with retailers around the territory, staffing is their number one concern and I'm so grateful that we have an amazing staff.
Kattreh: We've made it through a year that's been a challenging year to say the least, and we made it through largely unscathed. We’ve hit our objectives and our financial goals for the year.
Schwarzbach: And we’ve intentionally not advertised this year, because we didn't want people to have a bad experience getting to Monroe Street. And it goes against everything a new business should do, we should have been advertising like crazy this year, but we were afraid if we brought people from an area into this market that if they weren't comfortable with the road construction, they may never come back, whether it was to us or other local businesses.
Kattreh: And to be fair and perhaps put a finer point on that, the only reason that we were really able to take that perspective was because we were getting such good support from the whole neighborhood.
Can you tell me about the dynamic of working together as a married couple? Do you have to have really strict work-life boundaries or are you working wherever you are?
Kattreh: The latter. (They laugh.)
Schwarzbach: We've worked together since we met each other, that's the only thing we've ever done. So whether or not it's perfectly balanced, it is a balance that we know and have been able to maintain.
Kattreh: I would like to say that there's a perfect formula to it, that we have a perfect life balance and when we go home at night that we don't talk work, and when we're on vacation we don't talk work, but here we are conducting an interview 2,000 miles from our store and supposed to be checking out. And yet when you're a small business owner that's just not practical, that's just not reasonable, I don't care if you're married or not. That's the reality. (Laughs.)
Schwarzbach: That's the negative, though. The positive of it, which is why we've always done it, is it allows us to travel together and have a little bit more flexibility. Because we can work remotely … it allows us to be able to have more time with our daughter. And have more time traveling than we would in a more conventional job.
In about two seconds you're going to have a 9-year old’s perspective on our work-life balance. Hey Isabel do you want to be interviewed? ... Do you like to work at the store sometimes?
Isabel: Sometimes.
Kattreh: When is it bad, Isabel?
Isabel: When you told me that you're going to be at the store for a little bit and it ends up being too long. (They laugh.)
Kattreh: That's an honest answer and an accurate answer.
Schwarzbach: It’s not for everyone.