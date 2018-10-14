What is an acclaimed Chicago playwright doing playing with Legos?
Having a blast, it looks like. This weekend at the Wisconsin Science Festival, Stuart Flack organized a project in the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery that combined his love of art and play with his fascination with data.
Visitors answer a series of questions, ranging from “What is the color of your shirt?” to “What is the color of justice?” by selecting a Lego piece and adding it to the stack. By the end, each person had a tall stack of Legos that was also data, a brightly-colored sculpture that showed how into how they thought and felt.
Flack and his colleagues collected all the stacks, and on Sunday they’ll present an analysis of all the data they’ve collected.
It’s all part of Flack’s semester as the UW Arts Institute’s Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence. Flack is teaching a class in which graduate students from various disciplines learn how to turn data into artistic performance. On Dec. 8, their end-of-semester project will be a data-inspired vaudeville show at the WID.
Flack talked with the Cap Times about his semester project, the power of Legos, and why artists and data researchers need each other more than they think:
Tell me about your semester at the UW.
It’s graduate students from all across the campus in different disciplines, taking data that’s interesting to them, and turning it into performances. This is a new thing. There is not a lot of work going on in this area.
Social scientists want to bring their work to the public in engaging ways, and artists want to make work about social issues. In order to do both of those things, you need more performative social scientists, and you need artist who can get their hands dirty in the granular, analytic quantitative aspect of social problems. You need that component to understand the trends, the causal relationships, the way the systems work.
Where do the Legos fit in?
I’m starting to work with Legos as a way to illustrate quantities, and to use building with audiences as part of projects. People just love to play with Legos. The constraint on this project is getting people to stay on task, because they want to make a boat.
The stacks are four across, and each block is the answer to a question. What color is anger? What color is love? What color is justice? What color is your favorite food? What color is your shirt? It ranges from extremely basic color matching to a poetic expression.
Each one of these becomes a portrait of an individual person.
I think of it as a narrative. It’s like a little poem about the person. You could imagine in science fiction there’s a culture that doesn’t have a written language, and this is how they write a poem. They stack colors together. Because of all the permutations that you have, you could make a very nuanced and expressive language.
It’s a way of capturing data, and it’s a way of storing data like a computer. One of the computer scientists here (at the WID), Kevin Ponto, he’s written a program where you can take a picture of your stack with your phone, and it turns that into an Excel file. So we can manipulative the data that comes out of these.
And then we’re also working with Karen Schloss, the color scientist. Karen is an expert on the relationships of colors to emotional states. People always choose red for the color of anger, and the always choose red for the color of love. On Sunday, Karen will be presenting out the findings, so to speak, of the statistical analysis. It’ll be interesting to look at the data set, to look and what people pick and see how it varies across all kinds of different parameters.
What is the power of Legos, or of vaudeville, as a way to present data?
There may have been a time when a PowerPoint presentation was thrilling and exciting, because we had never seen it before. We’re way past that point. Part of the reason why people don’t use data in all these creative ways and embed it in things is that the cost of experiencing it is really very high. It’s boring. It’s not engaging.
Part of the class is being spent of exploring ways of making it engaging. It doesn’t have to be that way, and it isn’t that way to the scientists that are studying the data. They think it’s fascinating. It’s getting that to a popular audience.
The task is really to depict quantities and the relationships between quantities in ways that make that tangible and real to people. Depicting all the people in Madison as a pile of rice, where each piece of rice represents a person in Madison. And then you can divide them up, but say these are the people living below the poverty line in Madison. I can feel those piles, and I can see them. It’s very different than if I just told you the numbers.
If you’re creative and you know what you’re doing and you push the edge, you can be very exciting with this. It’s part of the mission of an artist, to communicate, to enliven.
You’ve never seen a distinction between art and business in your life?
Art and business or art and science, no. I just try to do what’s interesting to me, with the obvious constrant of having to making a living. I never felt there was a fundamental difference between any of this kind of stuff.
I don’t think that’s true and I think it does a disservice to kids to bifurcate those things at a young age. “Well, you’re gifted at drawing, and you’re gifted at math.” Like they’re two different species. That’s what so much fun about this. It’s an art project, it’s a data research project, it’s an anthropology project. It just touches on a lot of really interesting stuff.
This reminds me of the climate change debate, and how the facts alone just don’t seem to move some people. They need to presented in a compelling way.
I spend my time in Chicago I work with a good-sized nonprofit called the Environmental Law and Policy Center. I’m working on some of those issues. I’m doing stuff with community –based technology in at-risk neighborhoods, using handheld monitors and helping people in the community learn how to analyze the data themselves, to make some kind of performance.
Climate change is really the best example that we have. It’s a very advocacy-based sort of discourse. People don’t trust each other. The number of people who are persuaded by climate change based on the facts is very small. Most of them are persuaded because someone they trust says these numbers are correct.
That’s different than looking at the data itself. We’ve done nothing to make that avenue available to people. We’ve done the authority figure, and then we’ve done what they do in the documentaries, which is the emotive thing. “The polar bear is dying.” That’s not persuading or informing. I would like to be able to address components of those problems.
You have to structure an experience – which is what playwrights do. Good theater doesn’t tell you what to think. It causes you to have an experience that teaches you something.