Q&A: Drag (and bingo) queen Bianca Lynn Breeze keeps the game going

The past year and a half has proven to be a trial by fire for many entertainers, and Madison’s drag community was not spared from the flames.
But the strain began much earlier than that for many local drag queens. In February of 2019, the popular gay nightclub Plan B closed amidst allegations of mismanagement and discrimination against performers. The space re-emerged as Prism, an “all-inclusive nightclub,” which shut down eight months later. Performers were forced to cancel shows and search for alternate venues. Some stopped doing drag entirely.
Despite all this, Madison's “Premier Drag Queen bingo Hostess” Bianca Lynn Breeze — aka Brandon Rounds — believes the community and its shows are making much-needed progress. Breeze spoke with the Cap Times about livestreaming drag bingo from her living room, putting on heels again and the future of Madison's drag scene.
How did you get into drag?
I went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and we had an annual drag show every year. I decided that I was going to surprise everybody and do drag for the first time. Two of my girlfriends took me into the bathroom and put a little bit of eyeshadow on me. We had a wig from Party City; we had some clothes from Rue 21. I came out and performed and everybody was so shocked. I was feeling, you know, very beautiful. But of course, I didn't look great at all.
I moved to Madison in 2012. We would go to now-closed Plan B and watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Monday nights and have $5 martinis. There was always a drag queen that would sort of host the show. Some of my college friends were there, and we were reminiscing (about) when I did drag for the first time.
The drag queen came around and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, you have great assets, you should do drag.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, I wouldn't do that.’ Then I had another martini, and I asked her if I did drag what my drag name should be.
A little bit later, she came back around and she said my name would be Bianca. I said, ‘Beyonce?’ and she was like, ‘Oh, no, you can never be Beyonce.’ She said that she’d love to take me shopping.
So I went shopping with her the next day, and we got some drag makeup. Then we went and got my first wig.
Did you keep doing drag over the pandemic?
I was booked a lot, and all over the place. I produced many shows and I was hosting bingo at many different locations weekly. I keep myself busy. So I took the pandemic sort of as a time to take a step back, because I needed to.
But it came to a point where I was missing drag. At the time, I was living with my drag sister Kendra Banks. I had a bingo cage at home and I traveled all over with it. We had this idea: since we're ordered to stay at home, why don't we just go live on Facebook and play bingo with people?
We created an event on Facebook and told people to email us if they wanted a virtual card. We did it in my living room, and we got in full drag, and people would tune into my Facebook Live and we would spin the wheel and call numbers. Whenever somebody got a bingo, they would type bingo in the chat.
People were donating gifts to us and businesses were sending us gift cards. Someone gave us $300 and told us to buy gift cards for our games for the next few weeks. I bought $10 gift cards from like the Great Dane and I knew Food Fight was struggling so I got some from them.
Kendra and I were both working full time from home still, so if people wanted to tip us, we took that money and we donated it back to the community. I donated quite a bit of money to the OutReach LGBT Community Center's Wellness Fund, which is an organization through Outreach where they give money to homeless LGBTQ youth or people who are struggling to pay bills.
We weren't making the amount of money that we used to make, but it's drag. It’s not really a moneymaker. It's what my accountant calls an expensive hobby. Still, it was still something for us to do. And you wouldn't believe the amount of emails that I would get from people; a lot of allies who would say thank you so much for doing this every week, that it brings some sense of normalcy. It really warmed our hearts to be able to do something for the community.
What was the transition like, performing in person again after all that time?
Thankfully, FIVE (Nightclub) and a few of the other gay bars around the area realized how important it is to stay safe. During the pandemic, unfortunately, we lost a fellow performer, Vanilla Diamond, due to COVID. It was really hard on our community, because Vanilla was such an inspiration to everybody. She had just the kindest heart that you could possibly imagine. We didn't want that to happen to anybody else.
When we were performing at FIVE, Dave Eick, the bar owner, put up caution tape around the stage. Tables were six feet away from the performers and we had to stay behind the tape. Patrons had to have a mask on the entire time unless they were taking a drink. Thankfully, patrons were very respectful.
But I will say, the first time I did put on heels again, I was like, ‘How did I ever do this?’
Are you worried at all for live entertainment as more news comes out about COVID variants?
I'm fully vaccinated, so I feel a little bit safer being out and about. I still try to keep my distance and I don't collect money from anybody's mouth or anything like that. That's gross. I just don't do some of the things that you would do before. Like, during your performance, you would steal someone's beer and drink it. I'm not going to do that now.
But things have changed a lot, and I guess we're a little bit more hesitant. I don't typically perform in a venue that's too crowded.
Madison’s drag scene has changed a lot over the past few years. Clubs have closed; shows were canceled. How do you feel about the future of the city’s scene?
I think what keeps me optimistic is different types of drag. A lot of times, when people think of drag, they think of a cis male performing as a female. But drag is an umbrella term; there's many types of drag. We have nonbinary performers, we have transgender performers, we have drag kings. It's so wonderful to go out and see a show these days in Madison. In the end, every show is going to be different. I think that's what keeps things moving in the right direction.
I'm fortunate to have several different shows where I'm the show directors, so I book talent to come and perform at these venues. I try to keep my shows diverse and always changing.
And the good thing is, is that a lot of venues that aren’t necessarily gay bars are also welcoming us. The reality is that gay bars are closing daily, and it's unfortunate because they are part of our safe zone.
But some venues that are opening their doors, allowing LGBTQ people to be themselves and have these sort of nights where the community can feel welcome. It may seem like it's taking away from the gay bars, but I don't see it like that. We get tipped really well at these venues, (which) allows us to invest in our craft more, and to then be able to bring those amazing costumes back to the gay bars again so we're not getting stagnant. It's full circle for me.
Where can people see you perform now?
I just gave up my title as Miss FIVE Nightclub, but the owner wants me to still produce shows there. I currently have a show called Chic that will be every other month now.
I also have a show at the Majestic Theatre downtown called Glitz. I do shows there every other month. I do host bingo all over the place. At Flavors! Wine Bar in Sun Prairie, I host bingo and we also do an (evening) drag show and a drag brunch. People can follow me on social media (Instagram: @blbreeze) and see where I’m going next, but that's where you can find me in the Madison area.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.