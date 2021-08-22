Q&A: Drag (and bingo) queen Bianca Lynn Breeze keeps the game going

But things have changed a lot, and I guess we're a little bit more hesitant. I don't typically perform in a venue that's too crowded.

Madison’s drag scene has changed a lot over the past few years. Clubs have closed; shows were canceled. How do you feel about the future of the city’s scene?

I think what keeps me optimistic is different types of drag. A lot of times, when people think of drag, they think of a cis male performing as a female. But drag is an umbrella term; there's many types of drag. We have nonbinary performers, we have transgender performers, we have drag kings. It's so wonderful to go out and see a show these days in Madison. In the end, every show is going to be different. I think that's what keeps things moving in the right direction.

I'm fortunate to have several different shows where I'm the show directors, so I book talent to come and perform at these venues. I try to keep my shows diverse and always changing.

And the good thing is, is that a lot of venues that aren’t necessarily gay bars are also welcoming us. The reality is that gay bars are closing daily, and it's unfortunate because they are part of our safe zone.