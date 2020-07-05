× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an 18-year-old rising sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, District 8 alder Max Prestigiacomo is already pushing for change after being elected to the City Council in April. He introduced a bill on June 16 to remove funding for less lethal weapons for the Madison Police Department, and it passed unanimously.

A native Madisonian, Prestigiacomo became more involved with local politics as his interest grew in the equity issues of climate justice, and how policy directly related to his life.

"It was recognizing I was able to see who had the most successful impact for me, which was city government," said Prestigiacomo. "Because, of course, it's hard for me to go lobby in DC. It was connecting the dots between young people and youth issues with the every day of city government."

He is the youngest member of the council, and as a result, he bridges both a geographic and generational gap between his peers at school and those on the City Council.

"I recognize that the campus community does not necessarily connect as much to the broader Madison area," he said. "So I think I'll be spending my time focusing on how we get to a point where we have policy that impacts everyone equally, rather than just a select few."

For Prestigiacomo, the role of the District 8 alder is to push the council as far to the left as possible. “I'm really here to question everything,” he said.

At the June 16 City Council meeting you wrote an amendment removing funding for less lethal weapons for the MPD, and it gained unanimous support. At a time when we're seeing young people leading protests here, how do you see yourself representing the next generation of leaders in Madison?

As a GenZer, or Zoomer as some people say, I think it's so crucial for people to recognize that it’s not just as a new generation, but a new generation that was equipped with tools other generations didn't have growing up. All of these things, we were able to witness through our phones. A lot of policy problems that resulted in atrocities, we had young people on the front lines recording it. Even though they were 90 miles away, we saw it right in front of us.

I think because of us having access to that technology, we've really realized how broken the system is for young people in marginalized communities. And because of the access to information, we've been able to see new theories and ideas, and new systems. We’re being told America is the greatest country in the world, but what we're seeing on our phones is different.

We're questioning every single established norm and system that is in society today, because we understand, over time, how without questioning these systems, we allow disenfranchisement and marginalization to continue. Even if that's not our intent.

So as it relates back to the (funding for) 40mm launchers, it's such a microcosm of a larger issue. What do we look at as a society? Do we look at root causes or do we look at Band-Aid solutions? And the reality is policing is unsustainable. It's costly and it's a Band-Aid solution to an underlying equity issue. And so I think my part of my generation, and leadership in my generation, realizes that we need a broader mindset shift on public safety.

I think that's inherent to being young, to question so many different things that are established in society. I'm really proud to be a GenZer, and I think it'll be so interesting to see, once more young people in my generation start taking the reins of leadership, what impact that has on our structures.

During your term, do you plan to push for greater police reform?

I think young people have recognized how reformism versus structural and systemic change can take us backwards. Let’s let's look at climate action. The amount of times that politicians have said, “Okay let's find credits,” or “Let's look for a loophole out of this.” I know being on the inside now how impossible it is to try and get us to that 2030 deadline. So you're going to be pushing, and I'm still going to be asking for that 2030 deadline. But the point is, people recognize that these systems are unsustainable. And so I think for me, as I'm working on the council, it's going to be super important that I take a holistic look at the impact.

I think that structural change will take years to get to. If you do want to take that radical shift in public policy, it's going to be a marathon. And I think my role is to be making sure that I'm doing harm reduction and systemic change at the same time. That’s the role of every legislator, is to make sure that we're fixing the present while we're fixing the future.

What generational differences in thought and leadership style do you see on the City Council and how will you work through those?

For me, it's all about being true to what the District 8 alder seat is about. I recognize young people, including myself, who are disenfranchised, I notice being handled quite a bit on the council. That seems to be a tendency with politicians around District 8 alders. There’s an expectation that it's easy to manipulate them. And so it's a difficult situation to navigate, especially because I haven't really figured out how to be in political spaces with all adults, and being the youngest person in the room. But again, because we're living in such a broken system, it's my role to be pushing as far left as possible and shake things up.

Because for years and years and years, we were trying reformism, we've been trying democratic politics, we’ve been trying to elect liberal mayors, and we're still, unfortunately, stuck with a lot of the same issues that we had. That is a signal for me that I need to do something different.

We need to start electing unpolished politicians who want to challenge that status quo. Bridging that generational divide, is first of all about recognizing it, while also recognizing that generational divide is sometimes a part of the problem. Because I can't change someone's fundamental thinking and their mindset. And I think that's just something that I'm going to have to recognize, that sometimes, it's not going to happen, when it comes to working with people that just fundamentally disagree with me.

What are your plans for the future? What does Madison need in the future?

I think Madison needs leadership that’s unapologetically progressive. Madison has a long way to go because we've hidden it for so long by saying we're a liberal city. We've hidden that underlying equity issue that's existed. We haven’t been able to address it fully. And so we need a leader who's able to outright call out what's happening in the city, call out the racism, the white supremacy, the underlying systemic issues, all of that. They also need to recognize that it’s sometimes themselves. That it’s their own actions that might have even been harmful to BIPOC. And it's that kind of self-actualization within oneself as a politician (that) tends to lead to effective policy-making.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.