Q&A: Dineo Dowd's hiking books inspire young explorers

During my journey with my family, I realized ... OK, I need to write these children’s books that have diverse characters. I can make a change right now, from how I grew up and how my daughter is growing up right now. We exposed her to the outdoors as soon as she was born, and that's what I want for the rest of the families, to take the kids outside. And if you explore Madison, this is the best way to do it — getting on the trails or going camping.

You’ve worked to make sure that your daughter has a relationship with nature. Can you talk about that process?

She was born in Utah, and we moved here when she was 2 years old. She started realizing that we go outside every day, and she was really getting excited about going on these hikes where she gets to play and see snakes. She likes those kinds of things. For her, it’s like an adventure, and she gets excited.

She's like, which shoes am I wearing today? If we’re going to end up in the water, should I wear my waterproof shoes? She’s definitely not afraid of anything, she’s just going to go everywhere.

How has the experience of becoming an author impacted your life and your relationship with nature?