Q&A: Darren Marsh left county parks system set to 'grow into the future'

We tried to explore how we can get greater diversity out in our parks. We looked at what the barriers were with transportation, how most of our larger parks were in more rural areas. How do you get people out to enjoy those settings?

People are going to go to places they're comfortable in, and that they know about. What we really started to do was target the younger age community groups and areas where maybe people felt disenfranchised or were underserved by certain entities.

We're starting out at the youngest groups and developing programs, all the way through from younger kids up to high school. (At Lussier Family Heritage Center), we developed programs that will teach kids how to ride a bike, what it's like to go fishing, how to use a fishing rod, what it's like to wade in the water and look for insects and how to take a hike on a trail.

What challenges remain for the parks system?

I think that growth that we'll see over the next, you know, 20, 30, 40, 50 years, is going to be very significant. If we can plan well and create these networks of parks and recreational facilities ... that includes protecting our waterways, which are really important for us, our watersheds, waterways and lakes. And also preserve the best farmland that we have around here.

Planning is the biggest attribute that we could have moving forward, that can help us protect our lands and provide for people.

