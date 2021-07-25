Q&A: Darren Marsh left county parks system set to 'grow into the future'

As director of the Dane County parks system, Darren Marsh’s favorite part of the job was serving the community through caring for public lands.
“Serving our customers and the community has always been a passion of mine, and I like helping people,” Marsh said.
Marsh fostered a strong network of dedicated partners and volunteers who could help take care of the county’s growing parks system.
Since 2003, the county grew from 5,600 acres of parkland to approximately 15,000 acres of land. The county owns an additional 2,800 acres in permanently protected land.
Marsh began working for the county parks system in 1993 as operations manager and became the director in 2003. His last day was July 1. It has been “strange” moving into retirement, he said.
“It's something that you think about for a long period of time but you never think you're going to get there,” Marsh said. “Hopefully I can enjoy what I've been providing and working on all my life for the public. Hopefully I can be one of those people out there and enjoy it too.”
Long term, Marsh plans to move back to Door County, where he's from, to maintain a farm. Marsh spoke with the Cap Times about bringing people to local parks, why they're important, and what work is left to be done.
What did you find most rewarding about being director of Dane County Parks?
Being director opened so many opportunities to work with staff, county officials and partner groups, to come up with good directions and priorities for public lands.
That was probably the greatest gift ... the opportunity to make decisions and help facilitate the direction of where our parks system was going.
Why do you think the Dane County parks system is well-positioned for the future?
Our park system is still a growing park system. With all of the public use that we have on our trails, our natural resource areas, and our recreational parks, it's been truly amazing. We've been a leader in a number of programs with our regional trails, with dog parks, with disc golf courses. We've been leading by example and helping other communities develop similar programs.
I think that it positions our whole community to have outdoor recreation, natural preservation and natural resource areas as a priority. Our community leaders have set us up well to grow into the future with conservation and stewardship as a priority.
How did the county’s investment in parks pay off during the pandemic when use of parks skyrocketed?
It showed what our parks are all about. It brought out the very best of our parks system. We estimated that parks visitation grew from about three million to about four million last year.
I don't think that there's a hidden gem here anymore. People found out about where these lands were and how they could access them, and they just exploded with public use. That's been amazing for the park system.
It shows the public need for those spaces, and we haven't really seen much of a decline as more things open up here.
How did you as director promote diversity, equity and inclusion among users of the parks, especially following reports nationwide of incidents where the police were called on Black people in parks?
We tried to explore how we can get greater diversity out in our parks. We looked at what the barriers were with transportation, how most of our larger parks were in more rural areas. How do you get people out to enjoy those settings?
People are going to go to places they're comfortable in, and that they know about. What we really started to do was target the younger age community groups and areas where maybe people felt disenfranchised or were underserved by certain entities.
We're starting out at the youngest groups and developing programs, all the way through from younger kids up to high school. (At Lussier Family Heritage Center), we developed programs that will teach kids how to ride a bike, what it's like to go fishing, how to use a fishing rod, what it's like to wade in the water and look for insects and how to take a hike on a trail.
What challenges remain for the parks system?
I think that growth that we'll see over the next, you know, 20, 30, 40, 50 years, is going to be very significant. If we can plan well and create these networks of parks and recreational facilities ... that includes protecting our waterways, which are really important for us, our watersheds, waterways and lakes. And also preserve the best farmland that we have around here.
Planning is the biggest attribute that we could have moving forward, that can help us protect our lands and provide for people.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.