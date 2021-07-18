Q&A: Dancer Papa-Kobina Brewoo believes anyone can unlock their 'superpowers'

Papa-Kobina Brewoo believes that anyone can unlock their “superpowers” with the right mindset and the right community. It’s something that has faithfully guided him throughout his time as a dancer, entrepreneur, teacher and community event coordinator.
Brewoo is the CEO and director of both The Hitterz Collective and The Dance Dictionary — movement and performance-based groups around Madison that provide classes, workshops and community events.
Brewoo is one of six artists who were invited to join The Bubbler at Madison Public Library’s yearly Artist Cohort Program. The Bubbler’s theme this year is “You(th) Belong,” and Brewoo will focus on creating exciting youth programming throughout the city in an effort to foster community and artistic expression.
After a dance class and, later, chatting as he got his hair cut, Brewoo talked about his beginnings growing up in Ghana, falling in love with dance in middle school and his wishes for his time within The Bubbler’s 2021 Artist Cohort.
I read that you are originally from Ghana. Can you talk about when you immigrated to Madison?
Born and raised in Accra, Ghana. I was raised in the city for a couple years before getting some time to visit our village area where I was able to take in that cultural perspective of that type of life.
Eventually, what made us move to the States was my dad. My dad was living in the States; he was going to school, working and that’s why I didn’t really know him or get to meet him. My mom was just spending too much money going back and forth to the States, so we just made a decision to take me, my two other siblingsand my mom to the States where we ended up staying here for a while.
We weren’t planning on staying as long as we did. I actually haven’t been back since I moved here in 2001, so it’s been about 20 years since I’ve been hereand I haven’t been back. Definitely planning to go back soon but I’m just waiting to see how COVID plays out.
How did you first get started in dance?
I’ve always done African dance. I don’t really talk about that as much because I felt forced to do African dance when I was younger because it was something that we had to do. I did African dance when I was 7 to about my seventh-grade year — and around that time I was dabbling in music and doing sports.
I remember this perfectly: I used to sing and then one day in choir, I popped my vocals, or something happened with my vocals where I wasn’t able to sing anymore. I think it was puberty. Well, I walked out after class and I was hanging out with my friends in the hallway and two of those friends were part of a dance group.
They showed us the Heel Toe, the Crip Walk. And then we made a dance called the Batman. From time to time, they would show me moves after class or at school. And then I remember going into my eighth-grade summer and there was a TV show called "America’s Best Dance Crew" and that’s where it just sold it to me. After that I was like, “Yup, that’s exactly what I’m going to do!”
So, Bubbler’s theme for this year’s programming is “You(th) Belong.” How are you looking to incorporate your experience — especially with Black dance styles — with that concept of belonging?
Education and providing the resources and tools to understand where [African dance] comes from because it comes from us. It comes from us, right? So, teaching that and then breaking down the history and where the culture is from and letting them understand that it is all rooted in African dance. Hopefully that will give them the confidence and idea to belong.
You’ve got to understand and believe in yourself first because if you don’t, no one else will.
There’s so many avenues that we can go with creative arts. It’s another way to belong because we’re not limited to what the system tells us to do. The limit is boundless.
On the website for The Hitterz Collective, you wrote that many traditional dance studios lack staff that are immersed in the culture of the craft that they’re teaching. How did you hope to rectify that with your company?
Yes — representation is key. Without it, it sets the tone for the agenda of the next generation.
When we’re starting on new events or new workshops and stuff like that, I try to have people of color present all the time because it’s going to make the community and the youth feel comfortable, especially when they’re coming in to dance or the creative arts in general. That’s one thing I’m keeping an eye out for for the rest of this year and forever after that.
