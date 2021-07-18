Q&A: Dancer and teacher Papa-Kobina Brewoo believes anyone can unlock their 'superpowers'

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana. I was raised in the city for a couple years before getting some time to visit our village area where I was able to take in that cultural perspective of that type of life.

Eventually, what made us move to the States was my dad. My dad was living in the States; he was going to school, working, and that’s why I didn’t really know him or get to meet him. My mom was just spending too much money going back and forth to the States, so we just made a decision to take me, my two other siblings, and my mom to the States where we ended up staying here for a while.

We weren’t planning on staying as long as we did. I actually haven’t been back since I moved here in 2001, so it’s been about 20 years since I’ve been here, and I haven’t been back. Definitely planning to go back soon but I’m just waiting to see how COVID plays out.

How did you first get started in dance?

I’ve always done African dance. I don’t really talk about that as much because I felt forced to do African dance when I was younger because it was something that we had to do. I did African dance when I was seven to about my seventh-grade year – and around that time I was dabbling in music and doing sports.