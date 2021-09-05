Q&A: 'Air quality scientist' Dr. Tracey Holloway keeps her eyes on the future

Tracey Holloway has her eyes to the future. As a 2017-2021 Gaylord Nelson Distinguished Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Holloway's work intersects air quality, climate, energy, and public health.
Holloway believes it is more urgent than ever to collectively inspire solutions to making the future habitable for all. She is a mother of two, including a 16-month-old. She collaborates with other climate scientists in Science Moms, a nonpartisan organization of women and mothers who aim to curb disinformation surrounding climate change.
A recent report from the United Nations confirmed what groups like Science Moms work to share: widespread and rapid changes in our atmosphere, waters and land have been unequivocally influenced by humans and carbon emissions.
Holloway chatted with the Cap Times about her work with Science Moms, the study of limnology, and the effects climate change has brought to the Midwest.
What drew you to air quality science?
A lot of people knew they’d be a scientist since second grade. For me, that wasn’t the case at all. When I was in high school, I was on the literary magazine and I did art, so I did not expect to do science in my career. But when I went to college and I took a range of different classes, I just felt that some of my math and science classes kind of spoke to me.
I got an internship at NASA, working in Houston at the Johnson Space Flight Center, and that was really the turning point. I just loved it!
The laboratory I worked in as a graduate student was one of the world’s leading labs to do computer modeling of the atmosphere. The more I learned about how these computer models could be used to study climate, I found that very exciting because these were advanced technologies that could help answer questions about the decisions we’re making today.
What are the most probable effects of climate change that Wisconsin is experiencing?
Here in the upper Midwest, we have a four-season climate, and so the type of changes that we have already seen from climate change will affect all four.
For example, precipitation in spring. We need rain for our crops and we need rain for our gardens to have healthy vegetation. Projections suggest that by 2050, we’ll have about two more inches per year, but this will come in the form of more extreme rainfall events. This can lead to flooding in cities, damages to health in terms of sewer overflows and damage to fish.
Another thing is that winters are getting warmer and shorter. And if you look, for example, over Lake Mendota here in Madison, the number of days that are covered in ice has been steadily decreasing over the last 150 years. Actually, Lake Mendota is one of the most studied lakes in the whole world because we have the Center for Limnology. I didn’t know what limnology was before I came to Wisconsin, but it’s the study of lakes, and we have a whole center on campus.
So, Lake Mendota has been tracked since 1855, and over that time, the number of days with ice cover over the lake has gone down by about a month.
What work do you do with Science Moms?
I was really excited to get involved in Science Moms — it just formed last year. Our group is thinking about the future all the time. They’re thinking about their kids and what the world is going to be like when their kids are grown up. What does that mean about their risk of diseases and crises?
That’s really what the climate challenge is all about: what can we do now to make a better future for this generation. Part of our work is thinking about the ways to package reliable, science-based information in a way that fits into different information channels that parents and moms are already using, whether that’s a video, an Instagram post, or suggestions on kids' books that allow both parent and child to learn about climate change.
How do you navigate disinformation about climate change?
When you think about people who are pushing back against well-established scientific fact, I really think there are folks that really want to know the truth, but they’re maybe getting their information from different sources that are less evolved. I do think there are some people who are deliberately misleading the public, and who may have their opinions shaped by interest groups or organizations that might not be on the winning side of policies to address climate change.
My goal is to hear them, to listen to them, and to be a reliable source of info. One of the reasons I like Science Moms is because it’s nonpartisan. I’m funded by the state of Wisconsin to be an educator, a resource and a researcher.
But I just want to say that I think climate change can be really confusing. I think it’s not obvious why an invisible gas that we can’t smell or see is changing the weather over multiple decades. For some abstract ideas, I think we really do have to take the effort to answer questions, to reconcile facts and debunk conspiracy theories in a respectful way.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.