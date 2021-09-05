Q&A: 'Air quality scientist' Dr. Tracey Holloway keeps her eyes on the future

I got an internship at NASA, working in Houston at the Johnson Space Flight Center, and that was really the turning point. I just loved it!

The laboratory I worked in as a graduate student was one of the world’s leading labs to do computer modeling of the atmosphere. The more I learned about how these computer models could be used to study climate, I found that very exciting because these were advanced technologies that could help answer questions about the decisions we’re making today.

What are the most probable effects of climate change that Wisconsin is experiencing?

Here in the upper Midwest, we have a four-season climate, and so the type of changes that we have already seen from climate change will affect all four.

For example, precipitation in spring. We need rain for our crops and we need rain for our gardens to have healthy vegetation. Projections suggest that by 2050, we’ll have about two more inches per year, but this will come in the form of more extreme rainfall events. This can lead to flooding in cities, damages to health in terms of sewer overflows and damage to fish.