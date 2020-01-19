Q&A: Adam 'FlowPoetry' Pergament wants to put poetry on the biggest stages

Adam "FlowPoetry" Pergament writes and publishes plenty of poetry. His latest volume of verse, "Compression," came out in November.
But odds are that the first time you encounter one of his poems, it's not when you read it, but when you heard it. For over 20 years, Pergament has been one of the driving forces of Madison's performance poetry scene. Whether he performs or hosts open mics, or takes the stage with bands such as his former group Venice Gas House Trolley, performing what he calls "Lyrical Jam Poetry" before an audience is an essential part of his creative process.
With over 1,000 performances under his belt, Pergament would seem the perfect person to host the new monthly "Open Mic Nights" at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. The free event, which usually takes place on the third Tuesday of the month (including this Tuesday, Jan. 21), features musicians, comedians and, yes, poets, expressing themselves and interacting with an audience. Each night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with an hourlong networking session with co-sponsor LUM, then performers sign up for their slots at 6:30 p.m. and take the stage at 7.
Pergament talked about how he got into poetry, why performing is so important to his creative process, and why open mics are so important for a city's arts scene:
Are you a native of Madison?
I was born in Atlanta, Georgia. I grew up in the Twin Cities and then in Taiwan. I was there for about six years. I graduated from university here, and then the economy wasn't great. I remember looking at a Time magazine and seeing a story that Taiwan’s economy was growing. I just got on a plane with my friend. But then back to grad school here in Madison. I've now been here for 20-plus years.
Have you always pursued writing?
I was a baseball player. I wanted to be a professional baseball player, but physically, I wasn't able to do it. So I started writing a little bit when I was in Taiwan and shared some poems with people and got, you know, smiles and good feedback.
That seems unusual, to start writing that late in life.
I'd always been interested in reading and writing, but I was always playing baseball, eight hours a day. And then I got back here, and I was in grad school for seven years here. I was the last permanently unfinished student of the Buddhist studies program. It started around 1965, and it was the first Buddhist studies program in North America. By the time I got there, though, the professors were older. I got all the way through to my Ph.D. proposal being accepted and then they all retired. So I went to the open mics and started reading my poetry. That was 2002, and I think I was already like 35 or so.
What appealed to you about performing poetry live?
Well, I found that what happened was that as I was reading my poems out loud, and like actually connecting with people, it became part of the creative process for me. If I wasn't actually like, speaking them out, and working them through my brain and seeing how other people responded, then I was kind of stuck.
You have free articles remaining.
What was the live poetry scene like here in Madison when you started?
It was at the old Café Montmartre, in the Sidecar Bar, and it was called Cheap At Any Price Poets. It was very supportive. Everybody got three minutes. So you'd go up there and you'd read one or two short poems, and you were done.
And I wanted a little bit more interaction and more time and so I started going to the musician open mics. And at the time, no other poets were doing that.
There was one year where I did hundreds of them, at the old Liquid Lyrics Lounge on Park Street, I'd go to Genna's. I ran one at the Portal Music Cafe if you remember that place, where Burrito Drive is now. I ran one at Steep & Brew on State Street for about three years as well. So I really just immersed myself into it. And I loved it. So much fun. You never know who would show up and what you'd see. It was just a supportive, cool environment.
What did the musicians think of a poet at their open mic nights?
I'd run into musicians who just appreciated the fact that I had the guts to go up there without an instrument in my hand and do stuff. And I found people who were fantastic musicians but didn't have lyrics for songs. And so they’d come to me, and we’d end up starting a band.
The first one was called Stone Float. That lasted for about 14 months, 200-plus shows. It was a weird mix. The lead singer was an Alice in Chains, grunge kind of guy. And so they do these kind of grunge rock songs. And then the song would end, and I do my poems and they kind of noodled behind them, and then we’d blast into another song. It was whiplash. It wasn't built for endurance, it was built for speed, but after 14 months it was done.
And then there was Hanah Jon Taylor's Madison Center for Creative and Cultural Arts, which was in the loading dock behind the Overture. I was doing a weekly flow poetry open jam where people could come and improvise on their instruments and poets could come. Out of that I wound up with a three-piece beat poetry trio. Seven years later, that had morphed into a six-piece jam band called Venice Gas House Trolley. We were touring around the Midwest and doing festivals, 400-plus shows, seven albums.
Jam bands were my scene, but there was no poetry, and poetry used to be a part of that whole scene, going back to San Francisco and the Dead and Allen Ginsberg. I was like, that's my mission. I'm bringing it back. We had a great time. It was the first time I saw people dance to poetry.
So what’s the state of poetry in Madison today?
I see some poets at the open mic, but not many. I think there's a lot of people writing and self-publishing and doing that stuff. And it is supported, I think, on that level. But I'm the first one who stood and read poetry on the Majestic stage and I'm the first one who was on the High Noon stage. I haven't found many others who are willing to kind of wedge their foot in that door and say, “Okay, I'm going to take the stage and shout my poetry out and be part of that conversation."
I don’t think there’s much of a slam scene now. The Moth, the storytelling event, kind of supplanted that, I think. Which is a beautiful thing. But as far as the open mics, I always say, the musicians are welcome. But the poets are honored. So come on down and try it out, see what happens.
How did the monthly High Noon open mics come about?
I was approached by the High Noon Saloon, and they said they wanted to do something for the community. It started on the patio last fall and it had a great response, so they've decided to book dates for the whole year, through December. I’ll be hosting it, and the goals are simply to have an inclusive, positive, community-based event where emerging artists can come out and get a chance at that stage. And that's a big deal. Open mics at coffee shops, open mics at smaller venues, they're great. There's nothing wrong with that. But until you really get a chance to take a stage of that size in a room of that size, with that quality of a sound system and a sound guy, you don't really hear yourself. So that's a big deal.
We had over 100 people at the last one, and that's big for a Monday night. People come down and sign up, then we do a drawing, and there's 15 or 16 slots for a three-hour program. We had a whole age range, I mean, like from 17 to 60, up on that stage. It was great. We had hip-hop artists, singer-songwriters. We've had comedians in the past. Hopefully more poets will show up. It's really cool to be in that room on that stage.