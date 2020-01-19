Q&A: Adam 'FlowPoetry' Pergament wants to put poetry on the biggest stages

So what’s the state of poetry in Madison today?

I see some poets at the open mic, but not many. I think there's a lot of people writing and self-publishing and doing that stuff. And it is supported, I think, on that level. But I'm the first one who stood and read poetry on the Majestic stage and I'm the first one who was on the High Noon stage. I haven't found many others who are willing to kind of wedge their foot in that door and say, “Okay, I'm going to take the stage and shout my poetry out and be part of that conversation."

I don’t think there’s much of a slam scene now. The Moth, the storytelling event, kind of supplanted that, I think. Which is a beautiful thing. But as far as the open mics, I always say, the musicians are welcome. But the poets are honored. So come on down and try it out, see what happens.

How did the monthly High Noon open mics come about?