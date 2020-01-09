You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Puppy thrown from car window finds fur-ever home
0 comments
alert

Puppy thrown from car window finds fur-ever home

{{featured_button_text}}

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was thrown from a car window on Park Street was adopted Thursday. 

"Great news from our Adoption Center - Kringle was adopted!" the Dane County Humane Society said in a statement on Instagram. "We're so excited for Kringle and his new two- and four-legged family members."

Kringle

Kringle suffered a severely broken leg that required amputation after he was thrown from a car in December. But Humane Society staff said his experience didn't temper his personality. 

“Despite all these traumatic events, Kringle’s loving personality can’t help but shine through,” Humane Society spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot said in a statement in December. “As soon as you stepped into his kennel, Kringle would excitedly greet you with a tail wag and flop over for belly rubs.”

Kringle's new home is a perfect match, DeGroot said Thursday, with a mom and other furry siblings.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with this little guy,” she said.

DeGroot didn't have any information on possible police action against the person who threw Kringle from the car.

Photos: 10 Wisconsin towns you've never heard of before

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinelli, Daniel J.
Obituaries

Martinelli, Daniel J.

COLUMBUS—Daniel J. Martinelli, age 56, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, the day after he joyfully spent Chris…

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh
Crime and Courts

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh

Zachariah S. Hyatt, 25, was cited by the University of Oshkosh Police Department for operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an alleged incident on Nov. 9.

Johnson, Renea M.
Obituaries

Johnson, Renea M.

RIO—Renea M. Johnson, age 59, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family and friends, in the comfort of her home on …

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics