Puppy thrown from car window finds fur-ever home

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was thrown from a car window on Park Street was adopted Thursday.
"Great news from our Adoption Center - Kringle was adopted!" the Dane County Humane Society said in a statement on Instagram. "We're so excited for Kringle and his new two- and four-legged family members."
Kringle suffered a severely broken leg that required amputation after he was thrown from a car in December. But Humane Society staff said his experience didn't temper his personality.
“Despite all these traumatic events, Kringle’s loving personality can’t help but shine through,” Humane Society spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot said in a statement in December. “As soon as you stepped into his kennel, Kringle would excitedly greet you with a tail wag and flop over for belly rubs.”
Kringle's new home is a perfect match, DeGroot said Thursday, with a mom and other furry siblings.
“It’s hard not to fall in love with this little guy,” she said.
DeGroot didn't have any information on possible police action against the person who threw Kringle from the car.