Puppy thrown from car recovering after leg amputation; foundation to match Humane Society donations

A 2-month-old puppy thrown out the window of a moving car is recovering with a foster family after having a leg amputated, the Dane County Humane Society reported.

The puppy, now named Kringle, was rushed to UW Veterinary Care by a good Samaritan who saw him thrown from the car on Park Street, Humane Society spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW vets gave Kringle pain medication before he was transferred to the Humane Society, where its Animal Medical Services team discovered he had a fractured front, right leg that was broken so severely it was determined amputation would give him the best chance at a happy and healthy future, DeGroot said.

“Despite all these traumatic events, Kringle’s loving personality can’t help but shine through,” DeGroot said. “As soon as you stepped into his kennel, Kringle would excitedly greet you with a tail wag and flop over for belly rubs.”

Following the successful amputation surgery, Kringle is recovering with a foster family and once healed, will be available for adoption, DeGroot said.

Through the end of the year, all online donations made to the Humane Society will be doubled up to $10,000 thanks to a matching gift challenge from the Don & Marilyn Anderson Foundation, DeGroot said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.