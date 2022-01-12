 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Puppy needs surgery after likely getting hit by car; Humane Society seeks $5,000 to help
Puppy needs surgery after likely getting hit by car; Humane Society seeks $5,000 to help

Farley.JPEG

A four-month-old puppy named Farley cannot use his back legs because he likely got hit by a car. 

 DANE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

The Dane County Humane Society is asking the public to help it raise $5,000 for surgery for a puppy that can't use his back legs because he likely got hit by a car. 

The 4-month-old puppy, named Farley, was found laying on the side of Buckeye Road in Madison Jan. 6. The humane society said Farley sustained trauma to his mouth and nose, as well as both his back legs. He was likely hit by a car, the society said. 

A veterinarian performed emergency surgery to fix the mouth injuries, which had caused the bone and tooth roots of his upper jaw to be exposed. 

But the leg injuries need more extensive surgery. Farley has fractures to the growth plates of both femurs on his hind legs, preventing him from walking with those. 

"If he does not have surgery, the chance of him returning to normal function even after the bone has healed is highly unlikely, and attempts to correct the problem later would be exceedingly difficult,” Dr. Melinda Wright, one of the humane society’s veterinarians, said.  

Farley also would be at an increased risk of arthritis later on in life. Surgery would decrease that risk, the humane society said. 

The Humane Society said it scheduled an appointment for surgery on Thursday, but needs help paying for the procedure. 

Those interested in helping can donate online at www.giveshelter.org/farley. Any extra funds will go to medical care for other animals at the Dane County Humane Society. 

