Pulitzer Prize honorees are taking their work on the road — and the first stop is Madison.

On March 28, Raquel Rutledge of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Corey Johnson, formerly of the Tampa Bay Times, will talk about the community-changing journalism.

Johnson, along with two other reporters, won a Pulitzer for investigative reporting about a recycling plant that poisoned workers and a neighborhood.

Rutledge was part of a team that was named a finalist for the public service award for reporting on deadly electrical fires in Milwaukee rental properties after the Legislature removed requirements for inspections.

This is the first year for the traveling program.

Marjorie Miller, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, said the idea of bringing Pulitzer winners on the road is to highlight how investigative journalism highlights issues that threaten the health and safety of the most-vulnerable community members.

This important journalism helps solve community problems.

"We want people to understand that this is part of the mission" of journalists, Miller said.

The free event will start at 7 p.m. at the Overture Center for the Arts and will be followed by a public reception where attendees can ask questions. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP at https://go.madison.com/d0PQbv.

The program also will include people who were impacted by the projects.

The journalists who worked on the projects in Tampa Bay and Milwaukee went to great lengths to make sure the data they collected was accurate, Miller said.

In Tampa Bay, journalists took a class on how to test soil to make sure it was done correctly. And the Journal Sentinel hired an electrician to inspect some of the problem properties.

These are two examples of how serious journalists are about highlighting problems in the community, Miller said.

"If nobody is watching, that's where you have problems," she said.