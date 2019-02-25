Public sidewalks in Madison need to be cleared of snow and ice by noon Monday, or property owners could face fines and costs.
The snow and freezing rain that started to fall on Saturday morning continued into Sunday, but ended before midnight Sunday, so the city ordinance requires public sidewalks, the walks between private property and the terrace, be cleared by noon the next day.
Code enforcement director George Hank said ice that can't be removed should be treated with sand or salt or other suitable substances to prevent ice from becoming dangerous.
Madison has free sand available at sites around the city.
If a public sidewalk in front of private property goes untreated or has snow and ice on it beyond the noon deadline, the property owner could face a fine and a bill from city crews that could be dispatched to clear the walk.
Unpaid ice/snow removal bills will be added to the owner's property tax bill.